Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, November 7: The Moon And Venus Meet In Libra

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for November 7, 2026. We're in for a sentimental and emotional Saturday, as the Moon conjuncts retrograde Venus in Libra.

This energy has you thinking about the relationships you didn’t choose. While these connections didn't last forever, they still left a big mark. Be careful not to romanticize a relationship that was unquestionably toxic or one-sided, but do let yourself feel what comes up. This isn't so much about mourning the past as it is about honoring your growth. And if you realize one of these loves truly is the one that got away, throw caution to the wind and reach out to that ex. It is retrograde season, after all.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, November 7, 2026:

Aries

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Let yourself feel what comes up, Aries. Try to limit the plans you make for Saturday, especially if it involves leaving the house. You will be in your feelings on November 7, and though you usually like to distract yourself from your emotions, that's not the right move.

Instead, honor the loves you’ve had and what you still long for in your relationships. Feeling everything will help you understand how to move forward in a way that’s true to you.

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Taurus

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You need to rest, Taurus. Venus has been in retrograde since October, making it harder to take care of yourself in the ways you need.

When the Moon aligns with Venus on Saturday, this is your sign to rest. Of course, if the person you love brings peace to your life, then by all means share the day with them. But the most important thing is that you slow down and just be.

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Gemini

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Listen to what your heart is saying, Gemini. You’ve been having second thoughts about a serious relationship in your life. Maybe you thought they were marriage material, but now you're not so sure.

On Saturday, acknowledge your doubts. Feel your emotions and figure out what they really mean. Have you outgrown this relationship? Or are you just going through a rough patch? Trust yourself to make the best decision.

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Cancer

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There is no point in wishing for what was, Cancer. You're in touch with your emotions on Saturday, but you may also be romanticizing a past that doesn’t exist.

It’s easy to look back and wish you had made different decisions, or to suddenly think that a particular partner wasn’t all that bad. But that doesn't make it true. On November 7, make sure you're being honest about what once was.

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Leo

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You can’t run away from what you feel, Leo. On Saturday, surrender to your feelings, even if they come with a few regrets.

Before you rush ahead or make any new decisions, take a moment to think about the special person in your life and how they make you feel. Be honest, even if the answer is not one you want to admit. Lying to yourself will get you nowhere.

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Virgo

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Take in the truth, Virgo. It's hard to recognize all the ways you’ve given away your power, and painful to admit you’ve spent years accepting less than you deserve. But denial won't solve anything.

On Saturday, take this in so you can process everything and start making different decisions. Don’t think just because you had a certain pattern in the past means it’s destined to continue forever.

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Libra

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Venus is still retrograde in your sign, Libra, which means you're still looking back. The energy on Saturday helps you reflect on ways you wish you had done better in the past. But it also shows you how important it is to be your most authentic self.

Doing better isn’t always about a specific action. In this case, it means being honest about who you are and what you need.

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Scorpio

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Sit with the memories, Scorpio. November 7 has you thinking about past loves and heartbreaks.

Be careful not to get lost in this. Feel what comes up, but find balance, too. Maybe you spend the morning reminiscing but make real plans with friends in the evening. Sitting with your memories all day won't actually make you feel better.

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Sagittarius

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The past is there to learn from, Sagittarius. In the moment, you're always quite convinced you’re making the choices you are because they're what you want. But is that entirely true?

On Saturday, you realize you might have been kidding yourself. It seems like the romantic choices you’ve made have been shaped and influenced by your friends and family. Don’t be hard on yourself, but do learn from this.

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Capricorn

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The only way out is through, Capricorn. The intense Libra energy on Saturday has you thinking about ways to get ahead and accomplish all you dream of. This isn't the best energy to approach love with because, no matter how you might try, a relationship is different from your career.

Make sure you have strong boundaries between your career and love. Find a better work-life balance and make sure that no matter what else you have going on, you set aside some special time with the person you love.

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Aquarius

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There's a reason your past relationships didn’t work out, Aquarius. But that doesn’t mean you missed out on something.

You are the zodiac sign contending most deeply with the ghosts of your past on Saturday, so make sure you’re seeing the truth of it all. Some relationships really do come down to timing; however, many have bigger problems beneath the surface. Try to believe that if something was meant to work, it would have.

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Pisces

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Don't let your fears get the better of you, Pisces. On Saturday, you're reflecting on past relationships, and that always gets pretty emotional. You might be scared that you’ll never experience anything like those connections again, but really, there's no reason to worry.

Stay open, because a better love is coming into your life very soon. Just because you had something great once doesn’t mean you can’t have even better in the future.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.