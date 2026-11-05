The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday

Your tarot horoscope is here, dear friends, and with the Scorpio Sun and Moon in Libra on November 6, life may feel a bit tense. Scorpio says to control one specific part of your life. Meanwhile, Libra calls for balance. It's very hard to maintain control and to surrender at the same time.

Perhaps that's where today's collective tarot pull of the Chariot card steps in to help you figure out what you actually need. You don't necessarily have to have an answer right now. You can figure things out with time.

Here's your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Friday, November 6, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: The Emperor

You're not exactly a control freak, Aries, but you do like to plan ahead. The Emperor is a sign that you might struggle a bit to balance running your own schedule with making time for someone else to do what they need on November 6.

Safeguard your own time, but don't let yourself cross boundaries you wouldn't want others to cross with you.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Wands

The Two of Wands encourages you to consider how your choices affect others before making decisions. You have been going back and forth about a particular change, but you have been waiting for somebody to tell you their opinion first.

You know certain choices can affect your relationship; you'd rather not make a decision without letting them weigh in. Don't let tiredness or frustration push you into something you might regret later.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Cups, reversed

You have a lot of things you want to do, and for you, Gemini, too many options can get overwhelming. Someone may ask you to do something they really enjoy, but it isn't ideal for you.

Your tarot card for today offers great advice for this kind of situation: be honest. The reversed Seven of Cups sometimes indicates a personal betrayal.

Don't let that happen. It's better to just be truthful and disappoint them now rather than to mislead them into thinking you're on the same page.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Strength

You may need to tell someone where you stand with regard to a particular situation on November 6. Cancer, the Strength card reminds you that you don't always have to agree with what others want.

It's OK to ask someone to step back and respect your boundaries. They may not necessarily understand your position, but that doesn't make it wrong.

Doing what is right for you is a wonderful way to model the behavior you wish to see in others.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: King of Swords

The King of Swords, Leo, may suggest you feel like someone else is making all the decisions for you. This is your time to take back some control.

You can still compromise without doing things that make you feel uncomfortable. If something doesn't make sense to you, talk about it. You can encourage them to share how they are feeling, and you can help find a solution you both agree to.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Swords, reversed

You are at a turning point that feels pretty positive for you right now. After feeling stuck, you finally see a chance to make an important change.

The Eight of Swords, reversed, shows you signs of freedom that you didn't realize you had. Follow your instincts, even if you're not sure it will work. Chances are you'll be pleasantly surprised.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Justice

Sometimes, in the name of friendship or love, you let someone encroach on your personal life a little bit more than you're comfortable with. The Justice card signals acting in fairness.

If you're always making excuses or exceptions, and you don't like it that way, it's time to change things around. Say no when you'd rather not do something. Even if it leads to an uncomfortable discussion, it's better to be honest about what you want.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Magician

You have so many options available to you, Scorpio. You may have been feeling much more limited than you truly are.

The Magician tarot card shows you have skills and resources at your disposal. You have friends and people you can talk to who will gladly listen.

Don't assume you are alone or isolated. Reach out and see how your experiences contradict your beliefs.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Wands

Sagittarius, you're ready to explore life with new eyes, but your adventure needs a slightly more practical approach.

The Knight is an action-oriented tarot card, but with the Moon in Libra and the Sun in Scorpio, you may feel hesitant on Friday. When your intuition tells you to pause, ask yourself why. There could be a logical reason why your gut is nudging you to wait.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You are the type of person who loves to do everything for yourself. That means the Four of Pentacles, reversed, can actually feel contradictory to your natural way of doing things.

You might have to give someone else a task you'd rather handle yourself but can't. It's time to test the waters of trust out right now. Giving someone a chance to help you can actually be a very good experience.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Lovers

Your relationships are extremely important to you, Aquarius. The Lovers tarot is a beautiful card that symbolizes a loving relationship.

However, part of you may feel a little bit stifled, even though you are happy with your person. If you've only been spending time together and not investing in your own personal growth, November 6 may be a good time to start.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Cups

You are extremely intuitive, which is why you often understand how others feel even when they don't express it to you.

On Friday, the Queen of Cups encourages you to be even more compassionate than you naturally are. Someone may be holding a lot of tension inside, but your kindness can help them release it in a healing way.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.