Life's Getting A Lot Happier For 3 Zodiac Signs On Friday

Life's way happier for three zodiac signs starting on November 6, 2026. During the waning crescent Moon in Libra, we're not as defensive as we once were about, well, everything.

The stakes just don't seem so high on Friday. As soon as we get a taste of this joy, we want more of it. And while that takes effort, it always feels worthwhile to keep happiness alive. We get to relax and let our hair down, so to speak. It's time to relish the moment and just be happy.

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1. Gemini

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Alrighty then, Gemini. It's time to feel the joy you've always known was there, yet never really had a handle on. You're a naturally happy person, but sometimes you have a hard time convincing yourself of that. On Friday, though, it's hard to ignore.

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During the waning crescent Moon in Libra, you aren't taking things as seriously as you usually do. In fact, there's a world of levity taking place, and it has you giggling throughout the day. And you know what they say: laughter really is the best medicine.

It's the little things that can make or break a day. On November 6, those little things are plentiful, and you can't help but smile. Happiness is everywhere, and you feel it!

2. Libra

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There's a good reason why you feel so happy on Friday, Libra. It's because you've finally let yourself off the hook on a matter that you might have made too big a deal over. On Friday, it just doesn't seem as important. It's certainly not worth beating yourself up over.

It's nice to think you can forgive yourself, and during the waning crescent Moon in your sign, stuff like that happens all the time. You're enjoying the moment, rather than dwelling on the past, and that makes a world of difference.

On November 6, it feels like you're giving yourself a vacation, even if you don't leave the comfort of your own home. You've come to see that you are way too hard on yourself and that if you can let all of that go, all that's left is joy. Dig in!

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3. Sagittarius

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There is no doubt in your mind, Sagittarius, that this day is special. What's more, joy is in the air. You can feel it in your bones. During the waning crescent Moon in Libra, you're one with the world. You woke up in a stellar mood, and it's only up from there.

Nothing gets on your nerves on Friday, and that, in itself, feels like a Caribbean vacation. You do what you want, without worrying what anyone thinks. You get to create and express yourself. What could be better?

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It's that balancing Libra energy that puts everything into perspective for you. On November 6, you realize that being happy is possible. And if that option is on the table, you always take it. Goodbye, sadness! You won't be missed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.