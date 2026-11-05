Your Daily Horoscope For Friday, November 6: Moon Opposite Saturn Has A Quick Test For Ya

The Libra Moon sitting opposite Saturn retrograde makes November 6 a little stressful, not gonna lie. But Friday's horoscopes truly do help make life even better after the fact.

When the Moon is in Libra, we usually seek validation through other people. Saturn in Aries, on the other hand, is about as independent as it gets. Since Saturn is retrograde right now, today’s focus is more on inner progress rather than outward accomplishments. The opposition between Saturn and the Moon tests that maturity. You’ve come a long way since the beginning of this retrograde season. Time to show off what you’ve learned!

Here's your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, November 6, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturn has been in your zodiac sign since February and retrograde since July. If you don’t already feel like a completely different person than you were at the beginning of the year, Aries, I think you will by the time this opposition passes on November 6.

When the Moon enters Libra on Friday your transformation is obvious. But Saturn retrograde isn’t over yet.

Moon opposite Saturn shows where there’s more work to do when it comes to acting like you actually do have a good head on your shoulders versus always coming in so hot. Pick your battles.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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You’re not imagining it, Taurus. Saturn being retrograde in Aries means your energy gets drained a bit faster than usual. Since the Libra Moon is in your productivity zone on Friday, staying focused is gonna be a true challenge.

Consider this a test to see if you’ve learned your limits yet. You can’t just ignore the warning signs your body’s giving you. Plowing ahead like nothing’s wrong only builds resentment. Be mindful of your limits today.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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So much to do, so little time, Gemini! Friday’s horoscope is a call to manage your time better. There are some obligations that can’t be pushed aside. But being all work and no play is just not your thing.

You simply don’t have the time or energy to entertain everything and everyone. If something you usually really enjoy doing feels like an absolute chore on November 6, don’t force it. Move on to the next. You can always come back to it.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Even though Saturn retrograde is happening in your career zone, I don’t think this one's necessarily about whether your career is right for you. I actually think you’re learning how to really set that strict psychological boundary between your work life and your home life.

On Friday, a work situation is likely to leave you feeling damned if you do and damned if you don't. It’s so easy to take that kind of pressure home with you, Cancer. There’s a choice you need to make on November 6.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Since the Libra Moon is in your communication zone on Friday, I think you’re about to get some big news, Leo. What you hear has the potential to completely change your mind on something you’ve been adamant about.

This is quite a reality check. It’s exposing a flaw in your thinking. A good thing, thankfully. Saturn is retrograde until December so the timing is actually perfect. Plenty of time to get yourself back on track.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturn is retrograde in your zone of financial obligations. The Libra Moon in your money zone at the same time is a sign that you’re feeling a certain type of way about those bills!

Times are tough right now, Virgo. Full stop. Friday’s horoscope is a reminder that the amount of money you have in your bank account at the end of the day doesn’t define you.

No one’s more organized than you and no planet is more persistent and resilient than Saturn. That's quite the combination.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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If it feels like something’s oddly off between you and someone who’s a big part of your life, Libra, you can thank Friday’s astrology. Saturn retrograde in your relationship zone means the universe is testing the way you approach the situation.

Since Saturn is opposite the Moon in your sign on November 6, there’s no hiding how you’re feeling today. Saturn rewards maturity, don’t forget.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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If you’re not totally burned out by this point in this retrograde season (which not to mention included having Venus retrograde in your sign at one time as well as Mercury retrograde still currently hanging out in your sign), well, I’m impressed.

It’s rough out there, Scorpio. November 6 is the day you start seeing signs of how much stronger you’ve gotten because of it.

Your impressive pattern recognition actually recognizes a counterproductive habit in you today. What you do next speaks volumes.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You can blame Saturn retrograde mucking up your fun zone for feeling so blah lately. Don’t stress yourself out, Sagittarius. No toxic positivity here. It’s OK to have bad days.

Don’t waste energy trying to please everyone today. Save what you’ve got for the people you don’t need a social battery for. And yourself!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday’s horoscope cuts right to the same chase you always seem to find yourself in. Moon opposite Saturn is all about your work-life balance. Or, you know, lack thereof.

Saturn retrograde has been pushing you to find the right balance in your life and the planet turns direct next month. November 6 is a littl exam from the universe to see just how much you’ve actually balanced things out this year.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturn retrograde in your communication zone makes you a jack of all trades but master of none. Lots of ideas but you keep abandoning one for the other. No wonder your nervous system has been on the fritz lately.

November 6 is a good day to close some of those open loops, Aquarius. Mercury is still retrograde so circling back on what you’ve already started instead of starting from square one is very likely to have some pretty good results.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday’s horoscope is all about your money. The Libra Moon makes you very generous with your spending. Saturn retrograde in your money zone doesn’t like that.

It’s always wise to protect your own nest egg first, Pisces. Don’t be frivolous! There are ways to be frugal without having to live a drab life.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.