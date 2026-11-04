Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, November 5: Retrograde Venus Aligns With Jupiter

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for November 5, 2026. This retrograde season has been quite the journey, but we're almost at the finish line. Despite all the challenges and delays, Thursday finally brings hope back into your romantic life.

Retrograde Venus in Libra aligns with Jupiter in Leo, bringing a renewed sense of optimism to matters of love. This powerful planet only has about one week left of retrograde, and it's already starting to feel like everything is coming together in your favor. Though you can't control where this journey leads, you know deep down that you’re better off now than you were before all of this began.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, November 5, 2026:

Aries

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Nothing that’s meant for you has ever been lost, Aries. Take the win that Thursday brings, as it reminds you of what you deserve.

You have to be willing to put yourself out there and share your feelings first. It may be scary, but it will definitely be worth it. The energy on November 5 not only helps you regain clarity and hope, but it also carries the promise of finally finding that love you’ve always craved.

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Taurus

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Change is how you grow, Taurus. You will forever prefer what you know over the unknown, no matter what challenges are present. But something has been shifting within you.

You're starting to realize that maybe, just maybe, things are happening the way they are meant to. On Thursday, let yourself follow this feeling, knowing the changes it brings are ones you will be grateful for.

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Gemini

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You still have time to decide, Gemini. Though November 5 may bring up an important conversation or a big decision, there's no rush.

You're feeling more optimistic about your romantic life on Thursday than you have in some time. This helps you see what is most important and honor what you want. But don’t feel like you must decide right away, as retrograde season isn’t done with its magic just yet.

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Cancer

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Everything eventually makes its way back to you, Cancer. The love you gave and the money you spent will return to you. So will the energy it feels like you wasted. And Thursday is just the start of that.

Not only are you feeling pleasantly hopeful about the future, but something or even someone is returning to your life on November 5. This will help you feel cared for and lead to an aura of abundance. Just know that you deserve everything you’ve ever poured out to others.

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Leo

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Thursday isn’t the day to make any big decisions, Leo. While you're feeling very optimistic that things in your life are finally working themselves out, you don't need to rush this process.

You have every reason to be hopeful and confident; however, chances are you're only seeing matters from one perspective. This can complicate your decisions. Take in what comes and be honest with your partner, but save any decisions for after November 13, when Venus and Mercury go direct.

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Virgo

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Make the changes you need, Virgo. You don’t need to hold yourself back on Thursday, as you are free to make any adjustments you feel called to. This is because your intuition is on point.

Suddenly, you can see through any fog or confusion. Try not to second-guess yourself or make anything more complicated than necessary. Simply honor what you feel, and know you are supported along the way.

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Libra

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Don't give up all you’ve worked for, Libra. Be careful not to let yourself be led solely by optimism or beautiful promises on Thursday.

Your partner or friends may be trying to get you to go along with their plans and dreams. While you are in the process of making important changes, don't let yourself go along with what others want. Take some time alone to reflect and figure out what you truly desire.

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Scorpio

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You have always known what's meant for you, Scorpio. And now you're finally able to listen. As Venus and Jupiter align on Thursday, you have the optimism and confidence to really listen to your intuition and create the life you dream of.

While this energy can signify choosing a romantic partner who aligns with your desires, it's also very personal. You might even decide to put love on the back burner for the moment and focus on your own goals. Either way, know you are on the right path.

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Sagittarius

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Don’t underestimate the relationship you choose, Sagittarius. You are dreaming big, but the life you want shouldn't come at the expense of your closest relationship.

The person you choose to be with plays a big role in anything else you create. Sometimes certain doors only open because of who you have beside you. Follow your dreams, but also bring along the love that can help make it all real.

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Capricorn

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Be open to positive changes, Capricorn. A new era of your life is beginning on Thursday, even if parts of it still seem foggy. This energy is affecting every facet of your life, from your career to your relationships.

Yet you have to know it's safe to trust. Don’t look for the reasons why this won’t work, or let your fears hold you back. Instead, remember what you deserve and let yourself receive it.

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Aquarius

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Love has been growing, Aquarius. Whether you're connecting deeply with a particular partner or just feel more open to a relationship in general, your romantic life has been changing.

Thursday helps you see just how much you've grown recently. This allows you to take a different perspective on your romantic life. Get ready to seize a new chance for love when it comes along.

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Pisces

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Change is a requirement of living your best life, Pisces. The energy on Thursday reminds you of this. Not only is how you live your life shifting, but where and with whom, too.

As everything begins to transform, make sure you continue to see everything through a positive light. Even if you can’t logically explain your optimism, just know that where you’re headed will make the entire process worth it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.