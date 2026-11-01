Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Monday, November 2

Good news, zodiac signs. I really like how the Moon is supercharged on November 2, 2026, through a connection with Mars and Jupiter in Leo. Action creates luck, and courage helps you to see what you're capable of.

The Six of Wands flew out of the deck while shuffling. This tarot card symbolizes a positive outcome to whatever work you do. You might struggle a bit, but you'll gain experience and realize that most worthwhile things come with a little sacrifice.

The daily tarot horoscope has a message for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 2, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: The Magician

Wow, Aries! You have been looking everywhere for this one thing to make your life so much better. But the Magician tarot card helps you see things you hadn't realized before. You've changed how you think lately, and that's helped you become much more aware when you're talking to friends or doing simple things with a different attitude.

On November 2, that one thing you've been wanting to do actually can happen. The point is, you don't have to have it all figured out, but the starting point is there. You might feel a lot more ready to take advantage of what you see today because it makes more sense now than before.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You can pace yourself, since when you're in a rush, you miss spotting the opportunities in your life. Slow and steady is a much better path to success than a quick one. You miss out on so many experiences. You lose your chance to grow from what you do.

On November 2, don't try to get ahead of yourself. Be present, and allow yourself to get help when you can; if not, do it on your own. Either way, you're not trying to outdo or even be like everyone else. You're learning to master yourself.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Pentacles

You take great pride in being quietly good at a certain hobby. You don't like it when others brag, so you try not to.

Yet, on November 2, the Three of Pentacles is saying to consider the positive side of boasting: the profitable part.

People value what they see, and if you never share it with the world, how will anyone even know that it's there? Don't downplay what you contribute, Gemini. Share it. And yes, you can do so humbly.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Strength

There's this one part people don't like to talk about too much when it comes to success. You have to do what needs to be done, even when you're scared.

The Strength card reminds you of your power. But, your thoughts can make you feel the opposite. On November 2, don't let fear determine whether or not you're successful. Fear is just an emotional reaction. Your actions will influence the outcome. Believe in the final result and do what you can to push through.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: King of Wands

Hey, Leo, here's a strong message from your tarot card on November 2: you lead the zodiac, so you don't need permission to act as you see fit. Today's tarot card, the King of Wands, is about taking action even if you're unsure how others will respond.

When that urge comes and the timing feels right, trust yourself and go ahead. That intuitive nature is there for a reason, and following your gut can serve you well.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, everyone knows how much you want the things you do to be a perfect reflection of your high standards. Yet the Eight of Pentacles, reversed, is reminding you that perfection doesn't always have to be the measure of success.

There are days when being a perfectionist can actually stop you from being your best because it's super inconvenient or unnecessary. When a project feels good enough, ask yourself if it will still work. If so, then yeah, go do something else.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: Justice, reversed

Today might not work out in a way that feels fair to you or anyone else around you, yet Justice, reversed, is saying that you can't let that stop you from being yourself.

Your feelings will take time to process, and you might decide to do something differently to prevent another future disappointment. But for now, you can still have a successful day if you choose not to let a bad moment keep you from enjoying the rest of it.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Wands

You have this incredible desire to do something right now, and the timing seems perfect! The Ace of Wands is a good reminder that timing matters with some things because once that passion fades, you might decide not to try at all. Then you miss out.

On November 2, when you get an idea, write it down. When you feel like starting a project, take the first step. You can build on those milestones later. But if you don't take initiative now, you might change your mind tomorrow.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Sun, reversed

On November 2, go out of your way to encourage someone who feels the need to impress others or hide a really good thing because they don't think it's good enough. You can see through their disappointment and give a genuine compliment.

Success doesn't have to be flashy. You might want everything you do to have pizzazz, but that isn't always the case. You know that, and a friend needs to hear it.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Pentacles

There are good reasons you can't shake that one idea. You want to see your family do better. When it comes to your future, you wish for more money and security. That's probably why you got the Ten of Pentacles on November 2.

The card affirms what you're feeling and reminds you that one small career decision today could make a big difference this week.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Wands

Today's tarot card, the Knight of Wands, is saying that when unexpected things happen, pay attention because that may be a sign from the universe.

When a friend thinks of you or invites you to go out, it might be your chance to meet new people. On November 2, it's through social opportunities that you get a chance to find your next best opportunity, Aquarius.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Pentacles

Pisces, your sentimental side shows up in big acts of kindness. On November 2, you're feeling so generous, and you want to help everyone you meet.

While you can't always do that, the Six of Pentacles encourages you to give when your heart says it's right. Your spirit may nudge you to be an angel in someone's life today, even if you never get to truly see how much your kindness helped.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.