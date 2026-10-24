Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, October 25: Venus Moves Into Libra

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for October 25, 2026. Venus retrograde moves back into Libra on Sunday, showing you that love shouldn't be so difficult.

While the first half of Venus retrograde brought the truth to light, it’s now about how the truth changes your existing relationship or approach to dating. This is when you can see whether your relationship was just going through a rough patch or truly isn’t meant to be. There is a difference between figuring life out together and endlessly working to be loved. Once you know the difference, you can finally choose differently.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 25, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Now that you’ve seen the truth, you must decide what to do with it, Aries. As Venus moves back into Libra on Sunday, it targets your romantic relationships. This means that you have to be honest about how you and that special person in your life work together as partners, or if you even do.

There is a difference between dating someone and actually acting as if you’re doing life together. Honor what you need and be willing to hold space for your partner, veering away from any impulsive decisions.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You're allowed to do what’s best for you, Taurus. After going through a deep dive into your romantic past, you're now encouraged to put yourself first as Venus moves back into Libra.

This should be a time of greater peace and figuring out a way forward with that special person if that’s what you’re meant to do. On Sunday, set time aside for some much-needed rest and self-care as well.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

After taking the time you needed for yourself, Gemini, you can now see the truth of your relationship. On Sunday, Venus retrograde in Libra brings up themes of commitment and family. This helps you understand what you actually need and what is most important to you.

This transit brings romantic clarity into your life. It may also help you finally prioritize what you need to feel your best.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don't sacrifice your peace, Cancer. You're learning that the truest definition of love is someone who adds to your peace instead of taking away from it.

Venus retrograde in Libra teaches you what a healthy relationship actually looks like. It's time to choose the person who's good for you and your nervous system, knowing that you are ready to end your past patterns and finally be loved in the ways you deserve.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It can’t be all about you, sweet Leo. By holding space for difficult conversations and truths, you have discovered just how important it is to work together as a couple.

Now, as retrograde Venus moves back into Libra on Sunday, you can talk about how to move forward together. Whether this actually means continuing the relationship is another story. But whatever you choose will come with a genuine understanding and respect for one another.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve to have your needs met, Virgo. This time in your life is teaching you that you won't receive what you deserve until you speak your truth.

As Venus retrograde moves back into Libra on Sunday, you are guided to have those real-life conversations with the person that you love. Whether you’ve been together for years or are newly dating, the priority has to be getting your needs met. Only reciprocal love from this point on.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Reflect on how you honor yourself, dear Libra. While Venus retrograde in Scorpio brought up questions about how you’ve been treated, the universe is now asking you to reflect on how you treat yourself.

This energy invites you to raise the bar for those in your life, and to meet your own needs. It's not that you don’t deserve to be taken care of, but you need to fill your own cup before expecting someone else to.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Making peace with the past doesn’t mean you’re erasing it, Scorpio. You are allowed to forgive and let go of what you’ve been through. There is no rule that you must keep everything with you. In fact, if you do, you’ll eventually find it too difficult to move forward.

October 25 is your chance to truly release certain aspects of your past. Let it all go. You are on the verge of a new beginning, so be sure you’re not letting anything get in the way of it.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Think about what it means to actually be in a partnership, Sagittarius. You may have been feeling drained by certain people in your life. However, it’s not all about them as much as it is about you. While Venus in Libra can bring up themes of boundaries, it also asks that you reflect on how you approach others.

If you see people as what they can offer you, then you will attract those who see only the same in you. Live from your heart on Sunday, and focus on how to be a better partner rather than what benefits someone can offer you.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Only you can create a healthy balance in your life, Capricorn. Venus retrograde moves back into Libra on Sunday, highlighting the balance you’ve created or still need to create in your life.

Be mindful of how you divide your time and what you prioritize. Your work life will be incredibly busy as you head through this new season, so prioritizing love and those who support you will be key.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Anything is possible, Aquarius. As Venus retrograde moves into Libra on Sunday, you are reminded that life really can be anything that you imagined. It’s not about choosing one path but holding space for where they can all overlap.

Let yourself see the grey areas and not just the black and white of what seems possible. This means work and romance can coexist. Family and independence aren’t mutually exclusive. And you are always allowed to change your mind until you find what feels right for you.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

While love is a feeling and an action, it's also an agreement within a relationship. And it needs to be mutual, Pisces. Instead of being guarded or holding back your emotions, let yourself open up.

The first half of Venus retrograde brought second chances, but now you’re being tested on what you’ll actually do with those chances. Open your heart and love whenever you can. Don't be afraid to take a chance for happiness.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.