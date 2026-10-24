4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & So Much Luck On Sunday

Right after Venus leaves Scorpio, four zodiac signs start attracting so much abundance and luck. Venus back in Libra helps you look at problems from a new angle.

This is a great day to get advice from a friend who's been through what you've been through. Learning from others, even through a podcast or scrolling your social media feeds, helps these astrological signs figure out what's about to bring in more opportunities. Yay.

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1. Cancer

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For a long time, your habits have worked well for you. But for whatever reason, lately they seem to be having the opposite effect on your finances. It doesn't make sense to you right now, but the truth is you've outgrown everything you've known to get to this point.

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To reach the next level, you've got to level up. On Sunday, you realize what you do every day is very important. Your little micro-habits are either helping build wealth or putting you further into debt. It's up to you to figure out how to get there and boy oh boy do you. Today's the day you figure it all out. Heck yeah!

2. Leo

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Something changed in your life and, without realizing it, it has massively lowered your energy. You didn't realize a little part of you had become quite cynical about luck. Yet on Sunday, you sense that resistance inside your soul that holds you back from making a decision.

The moment you address it, you immediately think of what to do next. You see that letting love back into your life helps. You need passion and purpose that make you want to do things. And when you feel that in every decision, abundance follows.

3. Capricorn

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You often get so busy that you don't realize when something is negatively impacting your progress. A situation has gotten to a point where you can't help but address it. Someone points out a problem you didn't even realize existed. It's not always what you see that undermines your luck. You realize that the universe is at work.

On Sunday, something happens where a person (or situation) you haven't thought about in quite some time pops up on your radar. You're honest with yourself because, quite frankly, it's unsettling. You can handle this problem you've discovered. Thankfully, you can handle it quickly and abundance flows right in afterward. Whew.

4. Pisces

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You are a team player today and that's the right attitude that actually helps you to create luck. You really want something to look forward to, but lately it's the same thing over and over again. On Sunday, a challenge comes up and it actually seems pretty exciting.

When you show your passion for something on Sunday it really captures the attention of someone important and they decide to keep you in mind for future opportunities. No matter what, you're gonna remain positive and show that you're a real leader. Your new attitude brings some major good fortune your way. Good for you!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and for the last 10 years.