The Taurus Moon Blesses 5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, October 25

Blessed is the only word to describe the horoscopes of five zodiac signs once the Moon enters Taurus on October 25, 2026. With the Sun and Mercury in Scorpio, we're blessed to have three planets in money signs.

During Sunday's Moon in Taurus, you appreciate the little things in life. The Sun in Scorpio reminds you who is on your side and always there to help you. Meanwhile, Mercury helps you to reflect on your life and see how everything has come together for five astrology signs.

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1. Taurus

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On Sunday, you count your blessings, because every single experience you've ever had has led to love. People might look at your life and not realize just how good you have it. You're not posting every brag on social media.

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You don't feel the need to tell every detail of your personal life to the world. You love those quiet, sentimental moments spent with people you love. You never doubt that you are one of the most fortunate people you know. It's just that the Taurus Moon on October 25, in your sign, brings out the best in you.

2. Libra

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When someone extends a kind gesture, it really touches your heart to know there's still good in the world. Acts of kindness mean the world to you. It's literally one of your favorite things about people. You're typically watching others have those moments in their lives. But the Taurus Moon brings you an incredible sense of closeness.

When someone gives you something from the heart, you barely have words to say how thankful you feel. A close friend or partner does something that is only possible if they're observant. You feel seen. On Sunday, you're reminded that life isn't really about what you have, but who you get to share it with.

3. Aquarius

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Most of the time, people say you need to break out of your comfort zone. But the Taurus Moon is telling you the opposite. You feel spiritual right now. You've got this sixth sense that something is about to happen in your life. You work so hard every day so that you can live a good life. It's a chill time while the Sun and Mercury are in Scorpio this Sunday. You are winding down a project or focusing less on work.

Your attention is purely on your home life. All you want to do right now is enjoy the things that you've bought with your hard-earned cash. You deserve a break, and you'll do everything you can to protect your time on October 25.

4. Virgo

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Today is perfect for a quiet day at home, discovering little things that you forgot you even had. It's rare when you actually take a little inventory of all your material possessions. The stuff you keep on a shelf collects dust and never really gets appreciated.

You feel a little misty during a Taurus Moon. You remember all the things that you did as a child and feel pretty proud about your experiences. If you have a journal, this is the perfect time to write down all the things you're thankful for. It's time to make reflection a habit. Every blessing feels like it was just for you. October 25 reminds you of what you have and keeps you humble.

5. Sagittarius

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You have been looking for something for quite a while. Either a lost object or a gift you want to buy for the holidays is on your mind. When the Moon enters Taurus on October 25, it actually works in your favor when it comes to finding things.

Sunday's Moon can bring you closer to the finer things, like designer clothing (on discount) or food that is exotic or hard to find. When you're quietly doing your ordinary routine and your mind is clear, what's misplaced can come to mind. You find it amazing how everything seems to fall into place.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.