Life Finally Gets Easier For 3 Zodiac Signs When The Moon Enters Taurus On October 25

Life is finally getting easier for three zodiac signs on October 25, 2026. When the Moon moves into Taurus, we see that the best way to make this happen is to commit to a schedule.

In the end, it's all about repetition and discipline. We know what needs to change, and if we want to see it through, we must stick to the plan. How very Taurus of it all. Life gets easier on Sunday because we realize there's power in routine.

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1. Virgo

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The hard part is already over, Virgo. You survived, but the work isn't over yet. Now, it's time to make a plan and really stick with it. Luckily, you've got the Taurus Moon to help.

You've come so far, and that inspires you to continue on. Life gets easier for you because now you're used to change. You're not scared of it, and you're definitely not fighting it. In fact, you're the one making this change happen. Good for you!

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On Sunday, the universe is happy to reward your efforts. You are living proof that practice makes perfect, and you're not losing momentum. You keep on keeping on, and that makes your life a lot easier.

2. Libra

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You're done with all the distractions, Libra. Over the years, you've learned that if you really focus on what you want, eventually you get it. That might sound oversimplified, but it's the truth.

You are someone who, with a little focus, can manifest your own greatness. And during the Taurus Moon on Sunday, it's even easier than usual. You're not waiting around for something to happen someday. You're making it happen yourself right now.

You know what actions work and what don't. That's everything. It's time to trust yourself and all that you've learned. Stick with what works and repeat it every day. A routine goes a long way when it comes to living an easier life.

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3. Aquarius

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Keep up the good work, Aquarius. What you're doing these days is working. Routine is a pretty easy thing for you, and it makes everything so much easier. That's not to say spontaneity doesn't play a role in your life. It definitely does. But you also know that a consistent schedule really works wonders.

With the Moon moving into Taurus on Sunday, this is even more obvious. You'll find it easy to make plans and follow through on them. In fact, right now, it's the only thing that really makes sense. For once, distractions don't stand a chance.

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While you enjoy spontaneity, you absolutely adore structure, and that's what the Taurus Moon brings you. This is a very good day for you, and one that you will both enjoy and be proud of yourself for creating. You are making your life easier, and you not everyone can say the same. So, give yourself a pat on the back. You deserve it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.