Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs During Mars Direct On Sunday

Much-deserved success is arriving for three zodiac signs on October 25, 2026. How could it not, when we're in the middle of a strong transit such as Mars direct?

Success is our destiny. It's obvious and Sunday delivers some major good fortune. These astrological signs get to show us all how it's done.

1. Cancer

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You may come across as a very mild-mannered person, Cancer, but we all know that's just a facade. When it comes to getting stuff done, you're just as much of a shark as the next person.

During Mars direct, your ability to draw success your way is almost uncanny. Sure, you're one of the more sensitive zodiac signs, but that does not mean you're a pushover. Far from it. You're quite cunning as well.

During this Mars event, your strength shows just when you need it most and you're able to apply it to a very important financial decision. Nicely done!

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2. Leo

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When you decide that you want to be good at something, you simply immerse yourself in it. Eventually, you become a pro, Leo. You are not someone who just dips their toe in. It's all or nothing with you, and right now, you're all in.

With Mars direct in your sign on Sunday, this works especially well. Right now, you want to be successful, and so you won't stop until you are. In your mind, there's no other option. If that's what you want, then that's what you get.

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You know what it's like to wait things out and lazily hope for things to change. You've done that before, but during Mars direct, it's not an option. Laziness is not on the menu. You are active and strong, and success comes to you easily.

3. Capricorn

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There's a secret side to you, Capricorn. It's the one that lets you wait patiently while planning your next big move. You've been moving quietly and stealthily, working behind the scenes. On Sunday, with Mars direct in Leo, it's time for you to strike.

The powers of the universe are now working with you to make your secret plans into a very real reality. It's happening, and you know it. You've been patient and diligent, even if no one else knew what you were doing. Now it's all paying off.

You're also highly observant, and that's serving you well. You paid attention and took in all the knowledge you needed. Sure, you made your fair share of mistakes along the way, but you learned from every single one of them. Now, you are using all of your wisdom to create your own success. Good work. You did it, and you should feel proud.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.