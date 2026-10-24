3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Happiness On Sunday, October 25

Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and happiness on October 25, 2026. This year has been full of problems and annoyances, and on Sunday, we're finally ready to ditch them for good.

When the Aries Moon forms a trine with Jupiter in Leo, this is easy to do. This lucky transit helps us bring in more happiness and good fortune. We're here to live and love, and it's time we remember that.

1. Taurus

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When the Moon forms a trine with Jupiter on Sunday, you feel more in control of your life than you have in a very long time. How lucky! You, being you, Taurus, are going to use this newfound power to your advantage.

This special transit reminds you that on any day, at any time, you can transform your world. You don't have to accept things as they are, no matter how long they have been this way. You can always change things, and on this day, you do.

You know what will make you happy, and that's what you are focusing on now. Suddenly, you're ready to let go of all the things that drag your mood down. Whether that's bad habits or even toxic people, you are ready to say goodbye for good. You know you deserve the best, and now you're making that a reality.

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2. Sagittarius

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By late October, you're already in the zone, Sagittarius. Scorpio season has just begun, and you know that means you're next in line. How exciting! In the meantime, you're focused on everything that brings joy into your life.

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On Sunday, there's magic in the air, and you're able to spin it into good luck and great fortune. You're working with the universe instead of fighting against it. When the Moon trines Jupiter, that cosmic support is impossible to ignore.

You feel as if you can't go wrong, and in a way, you might be right about that. You're focused on what you need to be happy, and to be honest, it doesn't seem like an outrageous ask. Just keep doing what you do best: thinking positively. With that attitude, anything is possible.

3. Pisces

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The Aries Moon trines Jupiter in Leo on Sunday, opening up the gates to both opportunity and optimism. This energy works wonders on your confidence, Pisces, and helps you believe in your dreams once again. You've been struggling with self-doubt, so the timing of this transit feels incredibly lucky.

Jupiter is notorious for getting us out of a bad mood and into something altogether unexpected and brilliant. This is even more true when the planet of luck and abundance is in Leo, as it is right now. No complaints here!

If you're honest, it doesn't take much to get you into a fabulous mood, as that is how you prefer to be. You're an idealist by nature, so if you have the option to be happy, you always grab it. Now, you get to take that fabulousness and do something awesome with it.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.