The Tarot Horoscope For October 23 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Friday

A lot is happening on October 23, 2026. For starters, the Sun is changing signs, moving from Libra to Scorpio. Going from air sign to water sign means you have 30 full days to feel your emotions without overthinking.

The Moon enters Aries on Friday, so you might feel emotionally edgy, but it's good to know what's bothering you. You have time to address it. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Queen of Cups, which showed up reversed. So, when emotions feel a bit out of control, the best move is to exercise restraint. Your astrological sign's tarot card of the day has a message about the best way to do that.

The daily tarot horoscope for Friday, October 23, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: The Moon

Aries, here we are again, asking you to slow down. But this time it's not to rest or anything like that. You're invited to tune into your feelings.

The Moon tarot card speaks to avoidance and even hiding from a tense situation. But you can actually use that forceful side of your personality to your advantage on October 23. You not only confront a problem, but you also address the root cause of what's happening. Healing!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Cups, reversed

Okay, Taurus. You've been hurt before. But are you going to let yourself stay guarded forever? When it's upside down, the Four of Cups means you're being protective. It's normal to guard your heart, but at what expense?

This situation might not be as bad as the one you went through in the past. You've learned, and you don't want to miss out on a potentially great experience.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: King of Cups

You're always in your head, but on Friday, your heart is actually involved. A situation you feel really passionate about triggers a really strong reaction.

This could potentially throw you off. And it probably will, at least for a bit. But the King of Cups says it can also help you connect how you feel to the way you think, and that alone makes for a very intriguing way to end October 23.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Swords, reversed

Time to stop worrying about what you can't control, which actually is quite a bit. On October 23, the Nine of Swords, reversed, is a big ol' sign to focus on peace.

When you start asking yourself whether something will work out, you automatically tell yourself it will. That doesn't mean you don't have to handle problems or do your part. It just means that you surrender the process.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Cups

The Six of Cups tarot card is about healing. So Leo, don't be surprised if an old memory comes up on October 23. It's only for you to release it and let it go.

A flashback that takes you back is your chance to retrain your mind. Give yourself a chance to detach once and for all.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit

You don't have to be part of a crowd or even do things just because everyone else is. On October 23, the Hermit tarot card reminds you to quiet down and spend time alone, thinking and reflecting.

Your feelings are much easier to process when you make space for them. Friday gives you a wonderful chance to reconnect with yourself.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Justice, reversed

A relationship feels one-sided. It might not seem that way all of the time, but on October 23, I see you sensing hurt feelings or someone pulling away.

Instead of trying to compensate by ignoring your own emotions, the reversed Justice card encourages you to bring it up gently. Talking it through can be a smart use of Friday's energy.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

The Death tarot card doesn't have to mean a literal passing. Often it indicates that one situation is ending and another is starting.

With the Moon in Aries and the Sun entering Scorpio, you may be ending a relationship and perhaps focusing on yourself. You might want to do things that reduce your stress and help you feel at ease. Either way, it seems that October 23 is a positive day!

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Swords

It's never easy to admit that you need a little break. You're a proud zodiac sign, Sagittarius. And saying you're tired sometimes feels like admitting defeat.

But on October 23, the Four of Swords is calling you out. It's saying it's about time that you recognize the pattern.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Pentacles

You have to be the first person who decides to make your world safe and secure for you to live in. In fact, that's the basic meaning behind the Queen of Pentacles. Self-care and emotional security.

On October 23, do little things that bring some harmony into your life. You can set boundaries, Capricorn. Even if others don't like it, internally, you know you did what you needed to do.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Wands

The Seven of Wands tarot card is a reminder that when someone crosses a line you don't have to stay quiet and allow it. You might overthink their motive and even try to tell yourself it's fine.

However, it's always best for you to talk about what you don't want to happen and how it makes you feel when it comes. Making your requests known is important for your healing and preventing a pain from repeating in the future.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: The High Priestess

You are really intuitive, Pisces, but you don't always give yourself credit for that natural talent. On October 23, you get so tired of overanalyzing a problem and decide to trust your natural curiosity.

Through small moments of curiosity, you reach a place where you no longer need to know. You feel right about your choices no matter what.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.