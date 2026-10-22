Life Takes A Major Turn For The Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Friday, October 23

Life is about to take a major turn for the better for four Chinese zodiac signs. October 23, 2026 is a Metal Horse Success Day that makes things fall into place very quickly.

Success Days are for reflecting on and admiring your efforts' results. With Metal energy in Horse on Friday, cutting back on unproductive areas keeps progress moving steadily forward. I expect these animal signs are about to feel pretty spiffy very soon. A day to remember!

Advertisement

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

You're so successful in love on October 23, Horse. You have always been a little resistant to committing, but on Friday you find yourself falling into a rhythm and loving what it means for your future. On Fri-yay, you have some money in your pocket and a romantic dream.

Advertisement

The smart thing is, you know how it feels when people expect you to hang around and wait. You wouldn't do that to someone you care about. You don't assume that they are sitting around waiting for you to go out. Since you love to lead, you take charge of the schedule and offer to plan it all out. Make the reservations or suggest things you know they will like. You're literally thinking about the same things, so it's so easy to put things in place. Swoon.

2. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Success comes as peace of mind on October 23. You're ready to bury the hatchet once and for all. There's this one sore spot that keeps coming up between you and another person. For whatever reason, every time you're together, the talk drifts back to the past. It's been keeping you from true happiness.

You've said all you have to say, and there's nothing more to figure out. You finally decide to just shut it all down. If that person wants to fester, they'll have to do it alone. You shut the door and move on to better times. And, no, the past can't come with you.

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You have a mighty long list of ways you think you could make your life better. Lately they feel like a full-time job. On October 23, taking the first step toward something that truthfully kind of scares you is very likely to be wildly successful. You remove a habit that's been your crutch, but you know is super toxic for you long-term.

You have tried before, but it never seems to work out the way you planned. This time around, though, the day goes by, and you're actually not even craving it like you used to. You didn't realize how much was on your mind. Yet here you are, being the person you know you were designed to be. Slay, Tiger!

4. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dog, you're so loyal. You try your hardest to make time for every friend that you have. On October 23, you realize you haven't connected with a friend who lives kind of far from you. You didn't realize how much time has passed. Hey, it happens.

Make it a point to plan to reconnect on Friday. A quick text is enough. You can make the time for something as simple as that. This is the perfect excuse to call and schedule something out. Get going!

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.