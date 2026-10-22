Life Starts Getting Much Happier For 3 Zodiac Signs Once Scorpio Season Starts On Friday

Life's getting a lot happier for three zodiac signs on October 23, 2026. Scorpio season begins on Friday. The Scorpio Sun does not take no for an answer.

That means people are more likely to get what they want. And what these astrological signs want is love and joy. They're done being crushed beneath the weight of negativity. They're about to fight for the right to be happy, and they're going to win that fight. This zodiac season encourages people not to settle for less than the best, and these signs are really taking that lesson to heart.

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1. Leo

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It's hard for you to imagine life suddenly becoming miraculously joyful. And yet, when the Sun moves into Scorpio on Friday, all things suddenly seem possible, including happiness.

What you're feeling on October 23 is called hope, Leo. And it's not something you are ready to give up. You believe in it fully, and you want to see where it goes. That's a good thing!

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You have a natural ability to adapt and make things in your life better. That works out especially well for you during this season. You have a strong drive, and Scorpio's energy only enhances your will to succeed. You're going for the gold, and that means being joyful and at peace.

2. Sagittarius

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If anyone's going to take this season by storm, it's you, Sagittarius. Scorpio energy works so well in your system that you can't help but make the best of everything you do. Your natural optimism is enhanced at this time, and that's saying a lot.

You've been hurt by the pessimism of the times, but you also know that you have a say in the matter. This is your life, and if you choose joy and positivity, then so be it. It's a done deal.

You can only take so much negativity, and on Friday, you decide that enough is enough. You're using that Scorpio Sun to flip the table on anything that tries to bring you down. Happiness is what you're here for, and happiness is what you'll get. Enjoy!

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3. Libra

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As the Sun moves out of your sign and into Scorpio, you feel your power returning to you, Libra. This means that you're about to accomplish something big. Whatever it is, you've had it in mind for months, and it's finally happening on Friday.

You've seen enough negativity for a lifetime, and you've decided to take matters into your own hands now. You're done sitting back and letting life happen. That hasn't made you happy before, and it definitely won't now. This is when you start developing new, healthy habits that take your mind off of things that darken your day.

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And the beauty of it all is that you are very capable of doing this. You have a natural way about you that lets things flow with ease, and it's only enhanced during Scorpio season. You want to be happy, and so that is exactly what you will be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.