Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On Friday, October 23

Hard times are coming to an end for three zodiac signs on October 23, 2026. We could really use a break, and when the Moon conjuncts Neptune on Friday, we finally get one.

We've gotten so used to our struggles that it's hard to imagine life without them. Even so, we want to believe it's possible. We really need some good in our lives, and that's exactly what this extra special transit brings.

1. Cancer

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Lately, there have been a lot of days when you weren't all that sure if what you were going through would ever end. Yet, you always knew in your heart that of course it would. Everything does, and this is no exception.

When the Moon conjuncts Neptune on Friday, you're able to tap into the part of your brain that allows you to see the light at the end of the tunnel once again. And that really does make all the difference. A defeatist attitude gets you nowhere, while an optimistic one helps bring an end to the hard times.

This is when your personal sense of hope obliterates all the negativity that threatens to consume you. You, Cancer, get to decide that enough is enough. No more! Be gone, hard times! Dramatic, maybe, but real nonetheless.

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2. Pisces

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Over the last few weeks, you've been feeling like you were dragged into a mess that you wanted nothing to do with. Well, welcome to the club, Pisces. That's how we all feel right now.

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Still, this is a growth period for many. When the Moon conjuncts Neptune on Friday, you, especially, get to see how you can rise above the hardships that threaten to take you down. You do not need to lie down and accept defeat. No way.

The first thing you can do is hug an animal or a child. You can look to real art instead of AI-generated slop for entertainment. You can concentrate on the beauty of nature and all the good that surrounds you. This transit helps you focus on the positive and the best parts of life.

3. Scorpio

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The last few days have been hard for you, mainly because you've been unable to look away from the onslaught of negative news. It just seems so relentless and unstoppable. Well, Scorpio, it is stoppable, as hard as that is to believe.

You are the boss of you, and you don't have to let negativity enter your mind and take up space without paying rent. No way. Remember, this is your life. So, evict all the negativity and start focusing on the positive. That means no doomscrolling on social media or hate-watching the news.

When the Moon conjuncts Neptune on Friday, you feel very much in touch with your own autonomy. This transit helps you realize that hardships are only hard if you let them take over your mind. Don't. You are stronger than this. It's time you remember that.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.