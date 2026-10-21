Your Daily Horoscope Is Here With A Message About Thursday, October 22

Daily horoscopes for October 22, 2026 are here as the Pisces Moon makes a trine to Mercury in Scorpio. This is thankfully a very positive astrological aspect that makes thinking and talking about some tough stuff come a lot more naturally.

Since both Pisces and Scorpio are water signs known for being highly intuitive, people have an almost psychic ability to read the room on Thursday and sense what other people are thinking and feeling with scary accuracy. It's a day when dreams and seemingly random memories are actually highly informative. So pay close attention to what’s on your mind. It’s not a coincidence!

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 22, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Yes, Aries. That idea you randomly get on Thursday is truly as good as it sounds to you. But it’s still percolating. So for now, I’d actually encourage you to keep it to yourself.

October 22 is a great day to do some research on it, though. You’re able to mentally lock in. Your brain also easily retains information when the Pisces Moon is trine Mercury in Scorpio. A breakthrough is incoming!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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On October 22, you are very focused on the why behind a certain person’s behavior. Not in a bad or defensive way. Your empathy is actually sky-high on Thursday, so you’re looking at this person’s actions from a more compassionate point of view.

Don’t be afraid to reach out to them first, Taurus! I see a very productive conversation in your future. And I think it’s about to make your relationship with this person so much closer.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Get ready for a breakthrough, Gemini. I see you really getting into the flow state with something at work on Thursday. That’s a good sign!

Follow that feeling. And use it to your advantage. You’re a master of delegating on October 22 because you’re able to sense exactly what people are interested in doing without them even having to say anything.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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On October 22, it’s like whatever has been keeping you from actually being able to enjoy life simply goes away. I think it’s you realizing something about yourself that genuinely changes your approach to life.

The difference in your attitude is almost immediate. People are bound to take notice. In fact I see people being basically magnetically attracted to you on Thursday. And it feels nice!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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I think you start seeing that one family member that does a very good job of getting on your nerves differently on Thursday. You’re about to learn something about your family’s history that makes it all make sense.

This eureka moment goes a long way when it comes to making a little adjustment in the way you choose to approach them, which then makes them rethink things as well. It’s all a chain reaction from there.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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People are more likely to listen to you on Thursday because your communication style is way softer than usual. On October 22, you’re looking at things more from an emotional than logical perspective, so people won’t feel like they need their guard up in case of criticism.

You’re still being completely honest, of course, Virgo. But you’re coming from a place of absolute compassion and empathy. You can effortlessly explain yourself in a way that makes people put their guard down around you. Nice change of pace!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Moon trine Mercury makes you recognize exactly how some of your habits directly affect your wallet. That’s why a decision you make on Thursday is about to save you so much money in the long run, Libra.

Follow that hunch! Your intuition is extra powerful on October 22. All you have to do is trust yourself.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Get ready for a deep heart-to-heart. But for once. I see you actually being the one eager to share something about yourself on Thursday.

It’s the kind of conversation that doesn’t come around often. One that leaves you feeling truly fulfilled and so in tune with this person. Enjoy!

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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What you’re feeling on October 22 is called homesickness, Sagittarius. But I don’t think you’re necessarily homesick for a place. More like a time.

Sadly, no one’s figured out how to time travel just yet. But on Thursday, you can get pretty close by talking to anyone who was around during this time and can reminisce with you.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Pay attention to who you talk to on October 22. Especially in a work setting. I see you giving the right advice to someone, and I think that’s going to pay off for you sooner rather than later.

All this is because you’re able to relate to people a lot easier on Thursday, Capricorn. Getting in front of the right person has big potential to take you to that next level you’ve been eyeing. Moving on up!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, your zodiac sign is destined to do big things in life. I see you figuring out what one of those things is on October 22. Don’t doubt the idea that comes to you out of nowhere.

Everyone knows you’re a visionary. What you’re about to show people is that you’re also able to turn those visions into reality. And it will pay off!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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On October 22, your emotional battery is fully charged. Good, because you’re gonna need it. I see someone needing your comforting presence on Thursday.

Mercury in Scorpio gives you some extra wisdom, too. So what’s better is you’re also able to give them just the advice they need.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.