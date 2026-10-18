Life Gets So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs Between Now & October 25

Between now and October 25, 2026, life is getting so much better for three zodiac signs. In the days ahead, Scorpio is running the show. But with several planets in retrograde, don't expect quick progress.

On October 23, the Sun joins Venus and Mercury in Scorpio, creating a stellium of planets in this intense water sign. Mercury goes retrograde on October 24, and with Venus still moving backwards, many things will be stalled. We can't push forward at full speed this week, so focus on what you need to finish, and more importantly, what you need to change to improve your life.

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1. Scorpio

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This week, you're experiencing a very rare double planet retrograde in your first house. The two planets are Mercury and Venus, though Venus re-enters Libra on October 25. This is an intense time, Scorpio, and it may feel like a pressure cooker waiting to burst. What your heart desires might not be what you need to feel stable. Control issues and obsession are also possible, particularly at home or with a partner.

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Don’t sign any significant contracts or make sudden decisions about important relationships, personal or professional. Instead, let this energy play out over the next few days. Remember that Mercury is retrograde, so you probably don’t have all the facts.

Reassess your relationships and true desires, and focus on the things that are most important this week. Do all you can to relax and get plenty of rest, as you may feel drained. Even with its challenges, trust that by the time this week ends, your life will be much better.

2. Taurus

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Your partnerships are in the spotlight this week, Taurus, with both Mercury and Venus in retrograde. There is definitely the potential for clashes and even changes within your relationships. This could affect your personal or work life.

Be careful of a toxic situation at work or a power struggle with someone who reveals their true motives. Don't take shortcuts or attempt anything less than honesty, as it won't work out well. If you are triggered by someone, give things time before you respond, preferably 24 hours.

Don’t try to control things that are uncontrollable or impossible to change. Don’t let your emotions or suspicions control you, either. This is a week to relax as much as possible, and self-care is a major plus. Jealousy could raise its ugly head. If that's the case, look for the insecurity within that makes you feel this way as opposed to focusing on the target of your emotions. Life is going to get better, but it's happening slowly.

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3. Leo

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Get ready, Leo. This week is a dousey. The Scorpio stellium, which includes retrograde Venus and Mercury, means problems are likely coming from more than one direction. You could experience an intense or even explosive argument with a partner or someone at work. Communication issues are possible, and old family drama may resurface.

Watch out for ego-related problems and don’t force an issue for the sake of being right. Keep in mind that it's better to be happy than fight every single battle. While you typically like external validation, the planets point to a more introspective week. If you fight the energy, you may end up feeling drained or emotionally depleted.

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Don’t let old negative patterns determine your reactions this week. If negative patterns and thoughts emerge, this is a good time to make some changes. Release what is holding you back so your life can get better.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.