The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For October 19 - 25 Is Here With A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

The party continues! This is the fourth straight week a Swords tarot card has appeared for the weekly tarot horoscope. As the Queen of Swords emerges for the week of October 19 - 25, 2026, you continue your journey toward aligning what you believe with the truth in front of you.

It is time to take a stand and create clear boundaries. As Libra-Scorpio Cusp week begins with an Aquarius waxing gibbous moon, you deeply understand the importance of aligning with valuable and appreciated relationships. Juno moving into Aquarius on Friday activates the soul tribe that not only sees how special you are but also shares your overall perspective and is visionary enough to help you advance life as you know it. The week closes with Venus retrograding back into Libra a day after Mercury retrogrades in Scorpio, helping us investigate the deeper meaning behind what we think and say on our journey to the relationships we actually want.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for October 19 to 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Three of Cups

Two weeks ago, when you got a Two of Cups for your weekly horoscope, it hinted at celebrating reunions. This week, having the Three of Cups means the celebration continues, but now you're including your friends. Ooh! This seems promising, Aries.

Blame it on Venus moving into your opposite sign, Libra, at the end of the week. That positive energy fills your heart and life with so much joy, you can't wait to share it with others. The fact that it also makes you a positive example for folks to look up to is even better.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Knight of Swords

The Knight of Swords is highlighting your ambition, Taurus. This week, you have tunnel vision that helps you achieve every goal that comes to mind.

The start of Scorpio season on Friday is responsible for this. Something about the energy shifting to the other half of your sign calling you to tap into your other side has you going harder than ever. There's nothing wrong with that!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Swords

You're channeling "Never Gonna Get It" by EnVogue or the Pitch Perfect ladies, because this week, it's time for a breakdown.

The Ace of Swords is speaking to a moment of clarity that occurs as a result of Juno moving into Aquarius on Friday. Expect mental breakthroughs that help clouds of confusion move along so you can see every situation for what it is.

Fair warning, Gemini. Folks who think they emotionally have you pegged are going to be crybabies this week when they come face to face with your ability to separate feelings from facts.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: The Devil

There is a lot of water sign energy activating you this week, Cancer. The waxing gibbous moon in Pisces from October 21 to 23 has you ready to make a hidden desire official so you can eventually bring it to light.

You're done playing in the shadows or acting like this significant situation in your life means nothing. When Scorpio season begins on Friday, you are ready to acknowledge this special connection, no matter who sees.

Of course, you would prefer to keep it private because you're protective and it's yours. But sometimes life surprises you. This weekend is one of those times.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: The Hierophant

With the Hierophant as your weekly tarot card, you are either calling out for divine guidance or someone is reaching out for your wisdom. Are you the teacher or the student, Leo?

What this week is meant to teach you is that both things can be true. Yes, you are naturally gifted to be a guiding light. Scorpio season is using that light to expose what's been hiding in the dark after Friday, October 23. Come out and play!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Death

Ooh, Virgo. Big changes are coming for you this spooky season. Thankfully, you're not scared. Now, why is that?

As a mutable sign, even if you don't welcome change "with arms wide open" like Creed, you know it's inevitable. So, if change is coming, you want to have a say in it.

That's not exactly how it works, but if you can manage to influence the tide a little, you will try. That is your attitude between late Tuesday and Saturday.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: The Wheel of Fortune and The World

Two Major Arcana tarot cards are serious business! You're about to have a big week, Libra, and it seems to be framed around good karma helping complete a cycle.

While Mercury moonwalks in Scorpio energy this week, cutting through the nonsense to reveal hidden truth, Venus backs into your sign, allowing you to reintroduce yourself like Jay-Z. Why? Because you have another chance to pursue something you only admired from afar.

As your fellow Libra, Eminem, asked in "Lose Yourself" from the 8 Mile soundtrack about moments like this, will you capture it or just let it slip?

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: The Sun

Last week, when the Magician card came out for your horoscope, it pointed to putting your faith into action. If you believe, let them see. This week, with the Sun card as your weekly horoscope, you're encouraged to embrace your warmth and the light coming towards you.

You begin to feel the challenge mid-week, when the Pisces moon is influencing your energy. On Friday, October 23, when your season starts, all bets are off.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Pentacles

You've been focused on your finances and stability lately. The Nine of Pentacles further illustrates that, but it has appeared to let you know that this week is going to be so exponentially abundant that financial independence will no longer be an issue.

This beautiful energy is a result of Venus moving into Libra on Sunday, October 25. It may not be your birthday season yet, but it looks like Christmas and your birthday are coming early, Sagittarius.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: The Star

For starters, Capricorn, the energy of this card is Aquarius. So, with that being one sign ahead of you, you are advancing this week.

Thanks to the week beginning with Aquarius energy from the moon waxing in Aquarius from Monday to Wednesday and Juno moving into the same energy, you experience nothing but forward movement all week. Whether it is your professional, personal, or daily life, you are moving on up like The Jeffersons.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: The Moon

The Moon card symbolizes forward movement for you because it gives Pisces energy, which is your neighboring sign. But this card additionally represents your intuition while also warning against illusion.

This energy is aligned with the beginning of the week, when the waxing Pisces moon shines from Monday to Wednesday. Use your discernment during that time to know what is an intuitive message and what is just an illusion.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Cups

Are you in your feelings this week, Pisces? No, actually. According to the Ace of Cups, you're on the verge of starting something new.

The idea of it can feel a little nerve-wracking, because you've been here so many times before. But guess what? This time is different, courtesy of the moon in your sign for the first few days of the week, and Scorpio season kicking your new cycle into high gear.

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.