Life's Way Better For 5 Zodiac Signs In The Second Half Of October

In the second half of October, life starts getting way better for five zodiac signs. This year has been tumultuous, but finally the stars are aligned in our favor. What a relief!

According to astrologer Helena Hathor, these astrological signs are "about to reclaim their throne." That means we're done being passive and letting life drag us through the mud. We're figuring out what we truly want and going after it with everything we have. This attitude change makes all the difference.

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1. Taurus

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With Pluto now direct in your house of career, you're showing everyone that you really are the MVP. "You're in for a wave of success," Hathor said. "The past six months may have been a drought of opportunity for you, but that changes [after] October 15."

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Finally, you're receiving the career recognition you deserve. Because you're highly knowledgeable, everyone's flocking to you with their questions and concerns. In the moment, it might drive you insane, Taurus. However, this is a blessing in disguise. Soon, your salary will start matching your expertise. So, don't be afraid to put yourself out there. It might even lead to a promotion!

2. Aquarius

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If you've been feeling stuck, fret not. In the second half of October, life is finally moving in the right direction. "The tempo of your life is about to go from 0 to 100," Hathor said. That's because Pluto, the planet of transformation, is now direct in your sign.

"Your fearless new attitude is contagious, and people want a piece of it," the astrologer added. Now, instead of blending in with the crowd, you're front and center. Especially in your career, you'll no longer remain silent. Watch out, world! You are a true force to be reckoned with.

3. Scorpio

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According to Hathor, "you manifest best from the Root chakra and right now your roots are drastically changing." Don't worry; that's a good thing. It means all those delays you've been dealing with are finally coming to an end. In the second half of October, everything from your work to your relationships starts moving along nicely.

"Toxic family members will no longer be a problem because you are about to dominate the home," the astrologer added. You might even decide to expand your family. Either way, prepare yourself because big changes are coming. It may be difficult to manage at first, but life is about to get so much better.

4. Libra

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Libra, the end of October is magnetic. Venus moves back into your sign on October 25 to finish out its retrograde. "This is gonna give you all the love and light and energy that you have been lacking," Hathor said. "[The] end of October puts the power back in your corner, and you're really able to lay down the law and attract the opportunities that you've been waiting for."

In your career, you'll feel more in charge, and in your love life? Don't get me started. You won't just be feeling better financially. You're about to experience a new level of intimacy you never thought possible.

5. Leo

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Leo, you're about to level up in a powerful way, and it's all thanks to a new relationship. According to Hathor, "This could be the partnership that you've been waiting for months for, and now it's finally arrived." If you've been hoping to hear a yes from a particular person, you won't have to wait much longer.

That's because Pluto is now direct in Aquarius. "This is a time of transformation and change in your romantic life," astrologer Kate Rose explained. "Everything from who you’re attracted to to the kind of relationship you create will be up for debate." That may sound like a lot, but trust that it is for your benefit.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.