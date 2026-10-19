Life Finally Gets Easier For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On October 20, An Initiate Day

Yay, life is gonna get easier for four Chinese zodiac signs on October 20, 2026. Today's Initiation Day is exactly what you need to get things moving in the right direction. You've got Rabbit and Fire energy, so things are looking good.

Rabbit is friendly and kind. So you're not feeling pushy to get your stuff done. Fire energy is bold and brave, and when these energies come together, doors open. Kindness is so much better than aggression. People make moves and feel good about their choices. Four animal signs are starting new things and truly enjoying the process.

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1. Rabbit

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The financial situation is finally showing signs of improvement as of October 20. A deal you hoped would go through finally gets the green light. You have been waiting for an answer for a long time. You've not wanted to rock the boat by being assertive and asking for their answer. But today's initiate day in your sign gives you this urge to reach out. You do so in the most helpful way.

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You find out that the answer you needed has actually been waiting for you. They forgot, or something fell between the cracks, and your action helped bring the problem to their attention. Good move, Rabbit!

2. Goat

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Goat, you have been putting off starting the side gig you want. Once you have something in mind, you rarely stop moving forward. So, waiting around for a sign really isn't like you. On October 20, you decided to stop putting your life on hold.

There's only one way to get it going: take the first step forward. You may not necessarily feel confident. Yet, you refuse to let that bother you. You detach from worry and focus on what you can do right now. You buy an item you need or send the email out. The point is to do one thing that makes it real. Afterward, you think to yourself, that wasn't so bad after all.

3. Pig

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You have really good friends who always have something entertaining going on. On October 20, you felt so bored that you hoped someone would call. But there are no text messages or missed calls. It's just you and your thoughts. You decide to go out and invite someone to join you.

You invite someone to go with you. It feels pretty good being the person in the driver's seat. You get to pick the place and time. You're the one who decides when and where, and that, my friend, makes life much less complicated. Who knew?

4. Dog

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Life is easier when you have good friends in it. You're a friend-oriented person. You know people grow apart, and that kind of hurts when you have been so close to an old friend for so long. Today, rather than cutting ties, you want to build roads and shorten the distance. On October 20, you do something totally unexpected. You give a friend you've not talked to in a very long time a phone call. You ask how they are doing, and take things one step further.

You invite them out for a coffee chat to catch up. They were thinking of you and have actually missed your talks. They are the type of person you want in your life because they are always there for you when you need them. And, now you want to be that person who does the same for them.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.