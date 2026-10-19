Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs When Venus Squares Pluto On Tuesday

Much-deserved success is arriving for three zodiac signs on October 20, 2026. They say that when you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life, but that seems a little pushed, don't you think? We still have to work, whether we love it or not, but at least, when Venus squares Pluto, that work pays off.

On Tuesday, these astrological signs come to terms with the work they do and what it's brought us. We aren't that sure we love what we do, but we do know that we are sitting pretty in the here and now because of that effort. So be it. We are just fine!

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1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Venus square Pluto is a very interesting transit for you, Cancer. On Tuesday, it has you wondering whether all this work is even worth your while. Well, in all honesty, it has to be, because you're here and you did do that work. There's no going back now.

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But that's OK. You don't need to go back, because the success you've been aiming for is finally here. All that hard work got you to this place, and that's proof enough that the payoff is real. If you look around, it looks like you made it.

And so, this powerful transit has you reflecting on everything you did to get here and to attract this kind of success. Finally, you can see it all in perspective. And yes, indeed, it is paying off right now.

2. Capricorn

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Hard work? That's you in a nutshell, Capricorn. In fact, have you ever not been a hard worker? No. And you're not working this hard for no reason, either. There's a catch, and it's called a paycheck.

Yeah, that makes sense. And when Venus squares Pluto on Tuesday, it makes even more sense because you see that your paycheck has gone up. It's nice to know your hard work has not been in vain.

Quite the opposite, actually. You've been noticed, and so has your effort. You aren't just chugging along on your own rail. You're working hard, and you are now being paid for that hard work. Success is here and good for you.

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3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You've fought so hard for what you have right now that the struggle itself has become part of your lifestyle, Pisces. Honestly, it's hard to imagine anything different. And that's saying a lot when you are the dreamer of the zodiac.

You're so used to hard work and patience that you forget all of this is leading to something big and very, very worthwhile. When Venus squares Pluto on Tuesday, the hard work pays off, and you definitely notice.

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This powerful transit cuts to the chase, meaning the payoff comes quickly, and you don't have to deal with any more hassles. You've been patient, and you've waited long enough. So, grab your rewards! Success is finally yours!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.