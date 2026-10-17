Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Sunday, October 18

On October 18, 2026, the Sun is in Libra, and the Moon is in Capricorn for the second day. Sunday's tarot horoscope themes for each zodiac sign relate to work, and they play out within relationships.

The Queen of Pentacles is the tarot card of the day, and it asks you to stay focused on making money and getting along with others. People can be cutthroat and competitive right now. During an Earth-Moon day, keep things in perspective. Now let's find out what else the day brings for your astrological sign.

Daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, October 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Death

Okay, so you got the Death card. I admit, not everyone likes this one at first. But it's not a bad card, Aries! It means something is coming to a close.

But the good thing is that it's a chapter that was already hanging by a thread. You knew it, and they knew it. October 18, the thing to do is to feel and process those emotions. Tomorrow, you'll feel relieved and ready for what's to come.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

The Knight of Pentacles, reversed, suggests that the road you've been on has been kinda brutal. You're really tired of trying to make someone do what they ought to want to do themselves.

On October 18, you're waving the white flag, Taurus. You don't want to be that person who does everything. The funny thing is, sometimes that's when they start picking up the ball. So, go ahead, drop it.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Wands, reversed

Things stall when you're supposed to wait, and that is not the message you want to hear, Gemini. But that's what it means when you get the Eight of Wands reversed card.

You're getting a lucky break from the haste of life. You have an excuse not to grind! A change of pace can be a refreshing moment to revitalize your mind.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Pentacles

Don't give up, Cancer. You're learning to do things better and better each and every day. Even when you feel like you can't improve any more, you do. Your job skills and your efforts to get stronger physically are both in progress.

On October 18, you get over that pesky plateau you've endured for too long. Remember, there's always this underlying work you don't even know is happening behind the scenes until the moment you surprise yourself.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: The World, reversed

You have this very long list of dreams and goals you want to reach, Leo. But sometimes a wall you need to climb appears, and it just feels so darn impossible.

You are too close to your vision coming true to give up now, though. See this moment as a chance to see just how strong you truly are. Believe in yourself.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups advises you to stop bringing attention to a problem on Sunday. Mistakes happen, but they aren't always deal-breakers for your happiness or the future you want.

You are healing, so allow that to continue. On October 18, your feelings are raw, and you think everyone remembers what happened. People tend to forget as soon as the next situation comes up. Soon, you'll see that you're thinking about it much more than others are.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Three of Cups, reversed

Your friends care so much that when you're sad, they are too. Friends feel things deeply, and they can get moody as a group. When something happens to you, it affects everyone else around you, too.

It's hard to tell when people need space or breathing room, but think first and then share later. On October 18, you might not realize that all the tension is collective, and when things get better with you, everyone else will relax.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Empress

You are so intense that people often mistake you for controlling when all you want is to be nurturing and caring. The Empress helps you to see what you need to do to get your point across when talking to others.

On October 18, an argument could lead to clarity in a matter. Listening to what others need and setting a few boundaries for yourself are super helpful in making this much better today.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Magician, reversed

You don't have to have it all together all the time, Sagittarius. The Magician often comes up reversed when you wish you had a skill or talent that someone else has.

You could practice for a while and get better, but it's important to accept yourself for who you are right now. Competition is great! But jealousy is not. Do what you do for the right reason.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Lovers, reversed

Even the closest relationship partners go through a lull where they feel like things are wonderful. On October 18, you don't have to decide right now that things are over because you're bored.

The Lovers, reversed, does say there's a problem, but quitting on what you're not sure you want to give up on doesn't have to be the end of the story. Focus on yourself first, and then see how you feel later.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Wands, reversed

It's crazy how being tired can affect your resolve. Remember who you are, Aquarius. You've got grit and determination.

You're not the type of person who gives up easily. Even your tarot card, the Seven of Wands, reversed, says this is a passing phase. A nap might help, or a break from what you're doing. Once you get yourself rested up, you'll be good as new.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Cups, reversed

So things aren't exactly how you want them to be in the moment. Don't be embarrassed by that fact, Pisces. You're a beautiful person in progress, and there's always room for growth. So be patient with yourself.

You get to see how things go from good to great, and then even better than that! October 18 is a starting point. One day, you're gonna look back and go wow, look at me and how far my life has come!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.