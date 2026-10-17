3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Powerful New Era When Venus Aligns With Lilith On October 18

On October 18, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a very powerful new era. We're all about to get a real boost of positive energy and the ability to believe in a future that is actually bright, https://psychcentral.com/blog/feeling-hopeless-how-to-stop.

When Venus aligns with black moon Lilith, we get to see the beauty in the world, and perhaps this is something we forgot about. For these astrological signs, what makes this a powerful new era has much to do with our own ability to believe in the beauty and to manifest it as our own reality.

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1. Aries

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This Venus-Lilith alignment matches beauty with power. In your case, Aries, this stirs up in you a desire to look away from all that is dark and loathsome. After all, it's such a horrible view!

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You have come to realize that perception really is everything. It's a choice whether or not you cave in to the intense negativity that is constantly thrown at us. On Sunday, you say no to this, and it enhances your world greatly.

Now, you are thinking positively, and that makes all the difference. It's what ushers you into a transformative new era. Lilith and Venus together are a power-duo, and in your chart, this transit can only do you a world of good.

2. Scorpio

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It's your life, Scorpio, and it's now or never. When Venus aligns with Lilith on Sunday, you can't help but feel an urgency to take back your power and be yourself. You're done letting other people control your life. You refuse to be a pawn in anyone else's game.

This is the beginning of a new era for you, and it's one that has you standing strong against the forces of negativity. We all know how strong that can be, and finally, you are owning it.

You're your own boss, and you're steering your life and future in the right direction. You know what's best for you, and you are tuning out all the outside noise that tries to distract you or drag you down. That plays no part in your decision-making anymore. Not in this powerful new era.

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3. Aquarius

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What constitutes a powerful new era in your life, Aquarius, is really just an acknowledgment of your own power. When Venus aligns with Lilith on Sunday, you finally take it back.

Yes, it's that kind of day, and it's leading straight to the life you desire. You aren't here to play by other people's rules, especially when those rules don't apply to your real life. That's never been your style, and it definitely isn't going to be on October 18.

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Lilith's rebellious energy works so well in your world, as it supports what you really feel all the way. You aren't second-guessing anything during this transit, or letting other people's opinions sway you. That's the power that makes you come alive. Go for it and make the most of this new era.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.