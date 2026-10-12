Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Monday, October 12

Tarot horoscopes are here for October 12, 2026. With The Chariot showing up as the card of the day, I have a very good feeling that every zodiac sign is really gonna like what Monday has in store.

The Moon is still in Scorpio after last weekend’s pretty significant New Moon, so people are still trying to get their bearings. Thankfully, I don’t see this sort of limbo phase lasting for too much longer because we have The Chariot here, which comes with the promising message that you’re about to take back the wheel and direct your life exactly where you want it to go.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Monday, October 12, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday’s tarot card for Aries: Page of Wands

Get excited! According to the Page of Wands, there’s a big opportunity coming your way. And you know what I think? If it doesn’t simply fall into your lap, well. In true Aries style, you’re just gonna go out and make it happen your damn self.

Any spark of inspiration you get on Monday? Follow it. I don’t care how insignificant it might seem at first. Even the tiniest breadcrumbs lead somewhere. Follow your curiosity. It’s leading you somewhere fantastic.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday’s tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Cups

Taurus, the Ten of Cups says you’re on the verge of a really sweet moment of emotional harmony. I think you’re actually feeling fulfilled and cared for in a specific relationship.

Soak it in without waiting for the other shoe to drop. This is a deeply reassuring tarot card to get. Open your heart and enjoy the love!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday’s tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Pentacles

Patience, Gemini. That’s what you’re gonna need on Monday, according to the Seven of Pentacles. This card usually shows up when you’ve done all you can do, and all that’s left to do next is wait and see.

Keep in mind that the suit of Pentacles is associated with money, which tells me you’re not gonna be waiting around for nothing. The fruits of your labor really aren’t all that far away. Trust the process.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday’s tarot card for Cancer: The Lovers

The New Moon over the weekend asked a lot of you. You had a big decision to make about your future. The Lovers is a very good sign that you made the right choice.

Now that you know without a shadow of a doubt what (and who) feels right for your soul, every decision from October 12 on seems so easy to make. All you have to do from here is trust your heart.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday’s tarot card for Leo: Six of Swords

Leo, the hard part is over. According to the Six of Swords, as of October 12, a particularly stressful situation at home is officially behind you.

Even if you’re still picking up some of the pieces on Monday, that sense of inner peace you feel isn’t about to go anywhere. This is the real deal. Time to move forward.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday’s tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Pentacles

All that time you spent preparing is about to pay off. Don’t be surprised when an opportunity falls in your lap on Monday.

And guess what? The Ace of Pentacles is like having the universe co-sign for you, Virgo. Take that next step.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday’s tarot card for Libra: Two of Wands

Oof. The Two of Wands represents standing at a major crossroads. Which isn’t a bad thing in and of itself, but for someone who has as much trouble making decisions as you do, you’re probably feeling the pressure.

If it helps, this card usually shows up when it’s time to make a power move. Do with that information what you will, Libra.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday’s tarot card for Scorpio: The Sun

Scorpio, The Sun is genuinely the most positive card in the tarot. Considering you also have the Moon in your zodiac sign on Monday, I think you can be pretty confident that October 12 is a fabulous day for you.

If you haven’t already, you’re about to hit a huge personal milestone. You are stepping out of the shadows and showing everyone who you really are. Enjoy the moment.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday’s tarot card for Sagittarius: High Priestess

Stop asking everyone else for advice. The High Priestess is a sign to trust what your intuition is telling you, Sagittarius.

Things are falling into place. If the full picture doesn't reveal itself on Monday, I get the feeling your gut instinct is at least going to give you an undeniable sign about what to do next.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday’s tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Pentacles

Success is on its way, Capricorn. But since you have the Three of Pentacles here on Monday, you’re most likely not gonna reach the top on your own.

October 12 is a day to show everyone the leader you truly are. People respect what you bring to the table. It’s time to show up and show out.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday’s tarot card for Aquarius: King of Wands

According to the King of Wands, you’re about to reach a big milestone in your career. No holding back, either. Take this as a sign from the universe to own your authority and lead the way.

You have the vision and the drive to do so, Aquarius. That much is clear. You got this!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday’s tarot card for Pisces: The Star

Pisces, you’ve come this far. Don’t give up hope now! According to The Star, the universe is already getting to work on whatever intentions you set during the Libra New Moon this past Saturday.

The best is yet to come, and I think you can sense that on Monday. Whatever stress you’ve been carrying is finally melting away.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.