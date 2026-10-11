4 Zodiac Signs Attract Fated Abundance & Luck On Monday, October 12

It is t-minus nineteen days to Halloween, and the universe is revealing a divine inheritance that has been hidden from you.

But why weren't you able to have them before? Was the timing wrong? Were you not ready for the responsibility at the time but are ready now? Unveiled secrets will show why these four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on October 12, 2026. Because of a waxing crescent moon in Scorpio, the energy you project opens a portal, making fated fortunes more accessible.

Advertisement

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Okay, let's start here, Aquarius. You had a plan all mapped out. It was a foolproof strategy guaranteed to be successful. But no matter how much of yourself you put into it, you couldn't crack the code to get the blessings to flow in. On Monday, you finally break through.

Advertisement

The waxing crescent Scorpio moon guides you to understanding that divine timing was the cause of your previous delays. Even the most elaborate or well-thought-out ideas won't come to fruition if divine protection is playing out. The universe was shielding you from the cruel intentions you were unaware of. Now that those shadowy influences have been washed away, you can feel the pulls of fate luring you back to what you always knew was meant to be yours.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Oh, Leo! While others will have secrets revealed, you are the one exposing the truth on October 12. You're not causing trouble. Well, maybe a little, but it's not to be mischievous. It's because you want answers, and boy, are you about to get them!

With the moon in your fellow fixed sign, Scorpio, the spotlight you mean to shine on the unseen illuminates lunar depths guiding you. Monday, you see how you come from a lineage of strength destined to rise in power and magnetically attract blessings aligned with your birthright. After today, the way you see life and your place in it will change for the better and continue to elevate.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

A waxing crescent moon in your sign lifts the veil on what wealth of energy has been waiting for you, Scorpio. It also calls you out for the fact that, though you're ready for this now, you were nowhere near as prepared as you thought you were before. Time allowed you to mature into someone who could handle the concealed power that is uncovered on October 12.

Though you are already known for your influence, Monday reveals that you have been quietly accumulating additional power that requires your full attention. Instead of double-dipping, it is time to own your ongoing transformation so you can absorb the gifts that come from this new role.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The way your spirit is steered toward abundant increase on October 12 is a wonder to all. How are you so full of life and still able to attract more richness into your life? Because the powers that be are mystically in your favor, Sagittarius.

Anyone who knows you is aware of the light you are. The inner sunshine your soul possesses and the hopeful outlook you share helps others view their lives differently. This is the kind of energetic exchange that brings forward plentiful prosperity that seems endless. It just continues to gather and swell over time, carrying into generations to come, creating a sacred legacy of abundance and luck.

Advertisement

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.