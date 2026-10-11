5 Zodiac Signs Have Truly Wonderful Horoscopes On Monday, October 12

Five zodiac signs truly have the best horoscopes on October 12, 2026.

If Monday's energy had a vibe, it would be the Arthur theme song, "Believe in Yourself" by Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers: Hey, what a wonderful kind of day. Having a waxing crescent Scorpio moon brings the enduring depth and unshakeable inner power that favors these astrological signs.

1. Taurus

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With the moon in your opposite sign on Monday, you not only feel fulfilled. You feel empowered, too. As Ziggy Marley sings, "believe in yourself 'cause that's the place to start." Believing in yourself gives you a little more pep in your step, Taurus, so you move with newfound conviction.

As the saying goes, persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement. Fueled by frustration and a lack of progress, you are more driven than ever to accomplish a goal that was once frozen in time. On October 12, a shift in power dynamics makes your proposal irresistible, putting you in an even better position than you were working toward before.

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2. Pisces

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Do you know how strong you are to claim your place in this world, Pisces? It means accepting that, like you, everyone has an original point of view and we are all divinely designed to act from that position. After October 12, you are over debating your potential. You are ready to live it, and this is a wonderful day to set yourself up for success.

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The Scorpio moon helps you walk your destined path, your soul illuminated by deep devotion and enthusiasm. Not everyone knows where they belong, but now, you do. That's a gift. Encouragement to be your best self isn't just saying do you. It's saying, do you, because no one else can.

3. Capricorn

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The Arthur lyrics that best display how Monday's energy is so beneficial for you put the spotlight on how deep-rooted and emotionally fortified you are. "You got to listen to your heart" and "It's a simple message, and it comes from your heart."

According to the Scorpio energy of the waxing crescent moon, the message is simple for you, Capricorn. October 12 can and will become an all-time favorite if you act from your heart rather than how others perceive you. You have way more control over that than you think. Your follow-through makes your intentions clear. There is no confusion about where you stand, who you are, or what you want. No one ever has to wonder about what you've said because your actions give them all the proof they need.

4. Cancer

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Though you are beautifully sentimental and your emotions are normally your north star, Monday's Scorpio moon points out how your gift of sensing, and sometimes controlling, the sensitivities of any room aids you well on October 12.

As Ziggy sings in the Arthur theme song, "Listen to the beat, listen to the rhythm, the rhythm of the street," because considering the way you make other people feel puts you in a powerful position of influence. This is not for you to take advantage of nor take for granted. It is so you can be a soft, guiding light who assists all parties involved to, as the song suggests, "learn to work and play and get along with each other."

5. Gemini

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Due to the moon's Scorpio energy, Monday's overall energy may seem like it's testing you. Your open-mindedness and self-awareness prove that not only can you withstand this test, but you pass with flying colors and stand out as a humble pupil who loves to share their wisdom rather than brag on their intelligence.

You are fortunate enough to know where you belong, but you are blessed to belong everywhere and to everyone. This also requires you to establish healthy boundaries. You can sense the collective and individual temperature in a crowded room, making you an unbiased bridge who connects people from all walks of life.

Isn't it amazing that with all these elements considered, you never lose sight of who you are? That is how today shows off your greatest gift, your ability to be openly helpful to others and still be you, or as the theme song goes, "Open your eyes, open up your ears, get together and make things better by working together."

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.