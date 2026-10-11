Life's Way Happier For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Moon Conjuncts Venus On Monday

On October 12, 2026, life is getting a lot happier for three zodiac signs. When the Moon conjuncts Venus, it's a seriously joyful time for us all.

This transit lets us acknowledge and accept that life is as good as we want it to be. The truth is that we're lucky. There's no need to deny it. The days of complaining are officially behind us. On Monday, we remember that we used to be happy, and we no longer have to wonder where that joy went. It's still here.

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1. Cancer

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Good news, Cancer! You are embarking on a season in your life that is free from struggles. That isn't luck. It's because you made it that way. You've spent enough time in the doghouse, and now, you want out. You want to be happy.

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You've come to realize that so much of what troubles you is your own inability to cope properly. Fortunately, that's something you can improve. So, on Monday, you make the moves to learn some new coping methods. And they work!

When the Moon conjuncts Venus, adapting to new things and new ways of thinking comes easily. You have a joyful outlook now, and you intend to hold on to it. Goodbye, sadness! Don't let the door hit you on the way out.

2. Libra

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The season of joy makes itself known to you in small ways, Libra. And as they accumulate into one big obvious sign, you'll see that this is no ordinary life you're living. It's truly special, even if it doesn't feel like it at times.

When the Moon conjuncts Venus, you notice that all your complaining hasn't done you any good. Really, all it's done is keep you chained to this rock of depression. This, you do not accept. No way!

You've seen how it goes, and you don't like the outcome. So, on Monday, you make big plans to change your life. It works! This powerful transit gives you the power to break open the gates to happiness, and it easily flows in. More power to you!

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3. Gemini

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Here you are, feeling the result of all that amazing effort. You've done a lot to improve your situation, and it's all beginning to pay off on Monday. This shows you that in the long run, you really are the power behind your own life.

You are filled with love, Gemini, and finally, you can honestly say that you love yourself. That's not always easy, but it makes a massive difference in your happiness. You did this. You made all this joy happen, and you definitely can feel proud of your achievements.

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Because you are working with the transit of the Moon conjunct Venus, you get to experience the joy that comes from self-love. It is rich and wonderful. Truly, there is nothing like loving and respecting yourself, and now you know it firsthand. Enjoy!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.