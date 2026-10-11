3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Powerful New Era When The Moon Conjuncts Mercury On Monday, October 12

On October 12, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a very powerful new era. We all know how hard it is to embrace change, especially if it uproots us, but when the Moon conjuncts Mercury, we get used to it fast enough.

If there's one thing these astrological signs have come to understand, it's that there's no growth without change and no change without commitment. On this day, we are able to pat ourselves on the back for a job well done. We did it!

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1. Leo

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You take pride in accomplishing the kinds of things you know are hard to do. It's not just blind pride, either. It's based on the power of conviction: you did it, Leo. You didn't wait to be saved. You took matters into your own hands and did it yourself.

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This day's transit, Moon conjunct Mercury, is particularly powerful when it comes to helping us adapt to new changes. That's exactly what you'll be doing during this day.

You accomplished the big one, and yes, you have every right to be proud of yourself for it. But that doesn't mean the change is over. Really, it's just beginning. But don't worry. The future is bright, and what it holds for you is something you wish to embrace wholeheartedly. This is the start of a powerful new era.

2. Scorpio

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You are only now starting to get used to the new you that you began creating a short while back. What you're seeing right now, Scorpio, are real results. And you are embracing the outcome.

When the Moon conjuncts Mercury, you get to see that all your efforts had a purpose, and that there's meaning here. You tried to improve yourself, and you ended up with success. Your effort was not in vain, even if you started to think it was. You just needed to be patient, and now you're seeing real rewards.

It's time to get used to this new you, as you feel ready to take on the world. You're entering a powerful new era on Monday. Things are really working out for you now, and as far as you can see, the world is a beautiful place to live in.

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3. Aquarius

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You have worked hard to transform yourself into the person you respect and love. It wasn't easy, Aquarius. You faltered along the way, and you took in way too much criticism. Hey, you're only human, and tuning out the noise isn't always easy. But still, you persevered.

On Monday, when the Moon conjuncts Mercury, you can see all the work you've put in and how important every single mistake or success was to your progress. You're entering a powerful new era, and the only person to thank is yourself.

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Now is the time to acknowledge just how amazing you really are. Yes, you will always be different and special, but that's what makes you you. Self-love is a hard concept to embrace, but in doing so, you win.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.