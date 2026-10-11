Your Horoscope Is Here For Monday, October 12: The Truth Comes Out Today

Your daily horoscope is here for October 12, 2026. The Moon conjuncts Mercury in Scorpio, making it a whole lot harder to ignore what your gut is telling you.

It's like you're a human lie detector on Monday. Nothing's getting past you now. It's a good day to ask the awkward questions or have the conversation you've been avoiding. Trust your intuition and say what you need to say.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 12, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, you can't keep everything to yourself and expect people to know what's going on. Unfortunately, they're not mind readers. I know you'd rather handle things on your own, but some situations call for an honest conversation, especially when money is involved.

On Monday, speak up about what you need from a partner or someone you share financial responsibilities with. Being honest now will save you a much bigger headache later.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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I know you want your relationships to run smoothly, Taurus, but avoiding a difficult conversation doesn't magically make the problem disappear. If anything, it gives you more time to overthink it.

The Moon meeting Mercury in Scorpio on Monday encourages you to get real with someone close to you. Say what's been bothering you and give them the chance to do the same. It might feel uncomfortable at first, but that's OK. You can't build trust if you're both pretending everything's fine.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, do you ever give yourself a minute to breathe? You're so good at keeping busy that you can turn practically anything into another task on your to-do list. But on Monday, it's time to take a break.

Take a look at your routine and figure out what's actually helping you and what's just keeping you occupied. You don't need to be in motion every second of the day. In fact, you really shouldn't be. Rest is important, too.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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When was the last time you did something just because you wanted to? You spend so much time worrying about how other people will react that you forget to have fun yourself. That's no way to live, Cancer.

Monday's Moon-Mercury alignment puts the focus on romance and creativity. This is a day for doing the things that make you feel alive. What are you waiting for?

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, you can't spend all your time managing everyone else's expectations. At some point, you gotta ask yourself what you actually want.

Monday is a good time to clear the air with a family member or roommate. If something has been bothering you, bring it up before it turns into a bigger issue. You should never need to walk on eggshells in your own home. So if that's happening, something really needs to change.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Chill out, Virgo. You don't need to rehearse every conversation before you have it. Just say what you mean and move on.

I know that's not always so easy. Luckily, on Monday, the Moon meets Mercury in Scorpio, helping you get straight to the point. Whether you're sending a text or finally asking the question you've been sitting on, trust yourself to find the right words. And if someone doesn't immediately agree with you? Oh well. You'll live.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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You're pretty good at making sure everyone else gets what they need. But what about you, Libra? Who's looking out for you?

I know you've heard this before, but it's time to start putting yourself first. On Monday, focus on your own dreams for a change. This is an especially good time to start working toward your financial goals.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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With the Moon meeting Mercury in your sign on Monday, you're not exactly in the mood to beat around the bush. But are you ever, really?

You know what you feel, and you know what you've noticed, and you're getting pretty tired of pretending otherwise. So, say what you need to say, Scorpio. Be honest about your feelings and speak up about your boundaries. It's time.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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I know this isn't what you wanna hear, Sagittarius, but it's time to slow down. You like to keep yourself busy and know what your next adventure will be. But on Monday, you're better off taking some time alone to think.

Journal about your feelings or take time to really process an old worry. That's not usually your style, but you can't keep running from your thoughts. That only works for so long.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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I get the sense that a relationship or friendship of yours is starting to feel one-sided. You're always showing support, but you're not getting the same in return. That gets old fast, Capricorn.

You deserve people who show up for you as genuinely as you do for them. If you're the only one putting in any effort, something's not right. On Monday, stop settling for one-sided relationships.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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You've got big ideas, but you don't have to keep them under wraps until everything is perfect. If you've been waiting for the right moment to speak up at work, maybe it's time to stop waiting.

Monday's Scorpio Moon puts your career in the spotlight, Aquarius. Pitch your big idea or negotiate a raise. You won't get anywhere by keeping quiet.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Follow your curiosity, Pisces. You never know what you might discover.

The Scorpio energy on Monday encourages you to try something new. Visit a town you've never explored or strike up a conversation with a stranger. And don't be afraid to go down a rabbit hole. Who knows where it might lead?

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.