3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Lucky Era On October 12, 2026

On October 12, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a very lucky era. It's all because we choose to believe in more than just doom and gloom.

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that we're tired of feeling so doomed all the time. What happened to laughter and light? Where did all the goodness go? When the Moon forms a conjunction with Venus on Monday, it's only natural to reflect on what's going on in the world. Yet, it's also very important for us not to buy into every single thing we hear or read. Good luck comes to those who stay positive.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You may not be expecting any big changes, Taurus, but the universe has other ideas in mind. When the Moon forms a conjunction with Venus, something happens that sets you on an alternate path, and it is one filled with lucky omens.

Advertisement

On Monday, your luck is taking a turn for the way, way better, and you can feel it in your bones. You are also not about to doubt it, even though the world has everyone doubting everything.

You, on the other hand, have an optimistic streak in you, and it's exactly what opens the door to great luck and even better opportunities. The way you see it, why question a good thing? This mindset makes you basically unsinkable.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've always lived by the idea that autonomy is your thing and that in the end, you'll be able to claim that you did it your way. You're an original thinker, Sagittarius, and you won't be led down the path of negativity. No way!

When the Moon conjuncts Venus on Monday, it's all too easy to fall into that negative space. Even so, you stand your ground. You aren't naive. You know there is a lot to be sad or stressed about. But you certainly aren't going to allow the bad to overrule the good. What's the point in that?

This is what stirs up the universe and allows great luck to come your way. It's all in your attitude. Your positive mindset really makes all the difference. You are optimistic and resilient, and you attract more luck because of it.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pay attention, Pisces. A chance encounter on October 12 turns out to be something you can truly benefit from. But the catch is that you must continue to pursue it. You can't just hope for the best.

When the Moon conjuncts Venus on Monday, you see how you can change your fate all by paying close attention to what is before you. So, if you are handed an extraordinary opportunity, then grab it. Don't wait for something better to come along. Take what you can right now.

Advertisement

This is what opens up the floodgates to even better luck and good fortune. You must meet the universe halfway. Show up for the luck, and the luck shows up for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.