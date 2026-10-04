Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Reading For Monday, October 5, 2026

Your tarot card for October 5, 2026, is the reversed Five of Pentacles, which is actually a very good one to get. This card is about overcoming financial problems.

The Sun is in Libra, which points to relationships, and the Moon goes from Leo to Virgo. All signs point to healthy habits that involve money. Be mindful of your spending, and don't let your daily activities make you spend more than you should. Let's see what your sign's card reveals for you on Monday.

Daily tarot card reading for Monday, October 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Aries: The Emperor

Hey Aries, it's time for a little honesty. Your zodiac sign is associated with impulsive spending. The Emperor tarot card encourages you to get a hold of that.

On October 5, why not do one thing that helps you to regain control over your finances? You can be frugal if you want to be. It's one thing to be impulsive, but you don't want to take it so far that you become destructive. Understand where your money goes this week.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hierophant

Taurus, they must've named the smarty candy after you. You are so good with finances. Perhaps it's because you are the second zodiac sign and associated with the second house of value.

The Hierophant is confirming what you already know; all is well in the world. You have found what works on October 5. Now all you need to do is rinse, wash, and repeat.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Swords

Gemini, no one needs to tell you that stress is unhealthy. On October 5, you reach a breaking point and decide that you've had enough. If the money doesn't add up and give you the value that you're putting in, you will detach.

Today is a day to set boundaries with others. It can be hard, but it's important for you to do what you know is best for your health.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: The Moon

The Moon tarot card often indicates that something is hidden and somewhat elusive.

On October 5, pay attention to unclear expenses. Are you spending because you are using retail therapy in an unhealthy way? Gather all your financial information so that it tells you the whole story.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Wands

Leo, who is in control of your life: you or your friends? When you're invited to go out, you don't always have to pick up the tab.

Yes, you probably can get in the way of others doing what you typically do, but ask yourself whether you are doing certain things just to put on a show.

It's important to protect your investment of time and your spending. If it makes you uncomfortable, then just say no to going out. You'll be missed, but your bank account will thank you later.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Temperance

Virgo, that sensible side of you always seems to win. The Temperance tarot card reminds you to practice moderation in all things, including how you spend and what you save.

On October 5, one little tiny change to your daily routine can actually give you much more control over your schedule. Your budget could also be affected positively as well. See what you can do and work on it.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Cups

On October 5, your tarot card is the Knight of Cups, suggesting you're feeling pretty generous right now. A motivating factor for you is often love. It's wonderful when you can get to someone you care about, but don't let it become the sole basis of your relationship.

This card is telling you to be careful, not because someone is using you, but because you could be hurting yourself for the sake of helping others.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hermit

It's time for a night in. Scorpio, the Hermit advises you to let your introverted side out on October 5. It's a good day to unwind in the comfort of your home.

You might get a spiritual download while you quietly take inventory of your personal space and reflect on the week. A big decision is coming up soon, and you want to have the right mental clarity to make a wise choice.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Wands

Sagittarius, you are always so full of inspirational ideas. In fact, on October 5, your mind could be full of creativity, and your imagination may be vibrant.

One idea that could come up for you is how to earn more money. A psychic could seem to be very promising. When you have free time this week, investigate.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Hanged Man

There's nothing wrong with putting a financial decision on hold if you can. Consider applying the 24-hour rule to an expensive item that you really want, even if you have the money to blow.

If a time limit needed to be associated with The Hanged Man, it would be a day. You might end up talking yourself out of it. That would be better than buyer's remorse later.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Wands

There's always one more thing that you have to do, and you may not feel ready to handle it all. Your expenses require prioritization.

An anticipated household or car repair may be coming up, and it could conflict with plans you've already made. Take the time you need to decide what the best use of your resources is.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Swords

Fear can be a huge catalyst for change. On October 5, you may be afraid of the future; that discomfort could be the one thing you need to improve it.

Don't rush to short-term solutions. The aid of swords encourages you to consider the long-term plan. You can be practical, and a conversation with someone could help you bounce ideas around to figure out what would work for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.