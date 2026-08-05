The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, August 6 Has A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for August 6, 2026, is here with a reading for your zodiac sign. on Thursday, the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in Taurus. Today's reading comes from the Devil, reversed.

It's actually a very good thing that we get this devious little tarot card reversed. The Devil is about falling into temptation. Basically, it's the card that says you want to do the right thing, but the temptation to go overboard is much stronger. With the Moon in Taurus, the sign that rules comfort, it's easy to slide into laziness right now. Thankfully, we are supported by the Sun and our card reading for the day to stay on top of habits that lead to a downfall. Now, let's find out what else is in store for your astrological sign on Thursday.

Daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, August 6, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Cups, reversed

Your daily tarot card for Thursday, August 6, is the Seven of Cups, reversed, highlighting the need to face a truth that may not be what you want to hear. With the Moon in Taurus, you are confronting things related to finances.

Money matters, no matter how wonderful they are, still require an element of practicality. Today, when looking over things that need to be handled, consider the big picture, but don't forget to also tend to the details.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Cups

You've got a big heart, Taurus, and it shows. On August 6, your tarot card is about all the sweetness you can express. The Queen of Cups tarot card symbolizes compassion.

Who is in your life that could use a shoulder to lean on? Being there for a friend isn't just about waiting for them to say they need to talk to you. Today, reach out when they are on your mind.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Swords, reversed

You are always thinking, and that is what's strong about your personality, Gemini. You leave nothing off the table when you have to really consider your options.

According to your tarot card, the Two of Swords, reversed, you're about to face a very difficult decision. Write down your thoughts and ideas. Think about everything that you need to work through, and once you make a decision, don't look back.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Wands

You don't always like change, but when you have to do something, you commit and go for it. You're looking forward to a new change in your life, Cancer, and the Three of Wands predicts a fresh start.

You might meet someone new through your friendship circle, and they introduce you to an opportunity that takes your life down a new path.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: The Star, reversed

If you're wrestling with a lack of faith, Leo, don't get discouraged. The Sun is still in your sign, and you're learning lessons for the future.

The Star, reversed, is a reminder that your situation can change. With a little hard work and effort, things can improve over time. Make a plan that matches your wants and needs. Remember to be true to yourself.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Cups

Virgo, you are so meticulous. You are forever thinking about the next step to take and how to do it right.

This is what leads to your happiness. Today, you may need to say goodbye to a past habit, but it brings a sense of peace. The ultimate in emotional and spiritual fulfillment is what the Ten of Cups symbolizes in the Cups tarot card suit. This is a positive omen for whatever choices you make on Thursday.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: The World, reversed

Things take the time that they need, and you can try to push a deadline, but it might backfire on you.

If you're concerned about a project being unfinished, then that is why you received The World, reversed, as the tarot card for your reading today. It lets you know that a delay is part of the path you're on. Perhaps to teach you trust and patience.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Wands

Scorpio, the King of Wands tarot card highlights strong leadership skills. Right now, consider yourself on a mission to learn new things and to grow stronger in your ability to guide others.

Pick one skill to learn on Thursday. Each time you add a new skill that requires a lot of time and thoughtful effort. Your investment in yourself will prove to be worthwhile.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Empress

Your tarot card for August 6 is the Empress, and it's about abundance. You're one of the luckiest signs in the zodiac because you're ruled by Jupiter.

You discover that your intuition about a fortunate situation is so right. You know what to do on days when your gut keeps nagging at you to do something important. You take action and make a move.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Cups, reversed

Be careful about how others talk to you on August 6, especially when you have the tarot card that represents emotional manipulation. The King of Cups, reversed, is about using feelings to control.

Someone in conversation may try to pull at your heartstrings for the wrong reasons. You might feel like you're being asked to think a certain way that conflicts with your values. Today, try to stand firm on your personal convictions and not waver.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: The High Priestess

Your intuitive energy is strong on Thursday, and the High Priestess tarot card reminds you to tune into your inner voice. It's talking a lot today, and you will want to hear what it has to say.

Some peace and quiet on August 6 might be what you need, but if you can't find it, don't despair. A still small voice can be heard even in the loudest situations. What matters is being ready to hear it.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Swords

Something sweet and serene is on the horizon for you, Pisces. The Four of Swords is about a gentle outcome in the future.

You are so eager to see a situation change in a friend's life, and their happiness becomes your own. On Thursday, something good can happen for a friend, and when you hear about it, be sure to celebrate it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.