Your Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Eclipse Week Of August 10 - 16 Is Here

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from August 10 to 16, 2026, you are guided to choose your fate. The Eclipse Portal opens on August 12, making it a very lucky week indeed.

This week, you may need to start something new before you feel ready. Your zodiac sign's luckiest day shows the best time to make that decision. Even if you’re not completely confident everything will work out, Mercury and Jupiter aligning in Leo (which, by the way, is the same sign the new moon solar eclipse happens in) this week is the universe lending you a hand.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Tuesday, August 11

When retrograde Juno shifts back into Capricorn on August 11, the energy helps you renegotiate professional and financial partnerships to your advantage. The right partnership changes everything, Aries, so this chance meeting is very lucky.

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Starting this week and all the way through mid-September, keep close tabs on who you partner with and how you show up for the process. Once Juno goes direct on September 16, you will have until October 23 to make the adjustments that will help you get ahead and achieve the success you’ve always wished for.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, August 11

While you have many positive attributes, Taurus, being flexible is not exactly one of them. Yet, that is what you are being guided to become as retrograde Juno shifts back into Capricorn on August 11. This means you'll have better luck chasing previous dreams that did not work out the first time around.

You also need to be open to help this week. Don’t feel like this is all on you. Let yourself seek out and ask for guidance when needed. True luck isn’t an independent journey but one you create with those who are meant to be in your life.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, August 12

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12 brings immense opportunities into your life, Gemini. Be ready for a new and unexpected offer in the days ahead. This could have you becoming more visible at work or more connected to your soul purpose.

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Don’t be afraid of receiving attention or success. Life changes when you least expect it. Even though it might seem like a lucky break, it's true that one moment of fame has years of hard work behind it. You have earned this moment and this opportunity.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Friday, August 14

You are wise beyond your years, Cancer. This intuitive knowledge benefits you greatly in your career. Yet, you don’t always honor the gifts that are divinely yours. Being humble is one thing, but being self-deprecating is another.

As asteroid Pallas stations retrograde in Aries on August 14, your luck comes from honoring your inner gifts and knowledge. You deserve to become an authority in your field and a trusted voice for many. It’s not something you have to fight for, but simply own, because it’s part of who you authentically are.

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Wednesday, August 12

This is truly the week that changes everything, Leo. On August 12, the Eclipse Portal opens with the New Moon Solar Eclipse in your zodiac sign. This represents a massive phase of luck and growth that will shift your personal identity and how you show up in the world.

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Yet, this is only the beginning. So as much as you don’t want to practice patience, that is precisely what you must do. Observe what comes up and in what direction you’re being guided, while giving yourself plenty of space for reflection. The new chapter of abundance you’re heading into won't manifest overnight, but what you create will last forever.

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, August 15

Capitalize on your inspiration when Venus in Libra aligns with Jupiter in Leo on August 15. This is very lucky energy that helps you take a divine idea and turn it into a new way to attract wealth. You often live life by the book, Virgo. Which is helpful in some ways, but challenging in others. This is the week to try something new.

Let yourself hold space for where you are guided and what comes up on the journey, including the divine inspiration that strikes in the days ahead. It may not even seem like a money-making idea when it first occurs. But that doesn’t mean it can't help you manifest great wealth.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, August 13

Your empathy is your strength this week, Libra, because on August 13, asteroid Ceres will shift into Cancer, intensifying your empathy and caretaking abilities. This reaps massive luck in your career, especially if you’re in a helping profession.

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Your sensitivity has never been your burden, even if it’s felt like it at times. Instead, it represents the unique way you see the world, which allows you to help others. You just want to be certain you’re only helping those who truly are seeking it, and not falling into any fixer or codependent patterns. Don't forget to show up for yourself, too.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, August 13

You don’t always need to have a plan or even a purpose. Listening to your soul is an important part of growth and eventually choosing your fate. On August 13, as asteroid Ceres moves into Cancer, luck arrives when you let go of the need to define your journey or achieve results.

This week, you are beginning a soulful journey in which travels and new experiences will help reveal where you are meant to be. This also helps bring healing to your inner child, and allows you to see that you were always destined for a nurturing and abundant life.

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Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, August 14

Devote yourself to learning from your past this week. While the universe is directing you to seize new beginnings, the past still has something to teach you. You're about to find out that everything really does happen for a reason.

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On August 14, asteroid Pallas stations retrograde in Aries, where it will remain through November 30. This is an important time for reflecting on how you've approached relationships and your desires for a beautiful life. You are asked to both move ahead into a new beginning and continue learning from your past.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Tuesday, August 11

You are beginning a week of immense transformation, Capricorn. This energy affects almost every facet of your life, from your career and money to your relationships and where you call home. Yet, this isn’t anything to fear. It’s all happening to help you shift timelines and receive the luck you deserve.

Rather than concentrate on all that’s happening around you, you're called to focus on yourself, especially as retrograde Juno shifts back into Capricorn on August 11. Reflect on how you approach partnerships and shared resources.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Friday, August 14

On August 14, asteroid Pallas stations retrograde in Aries, encouraging you to pause and reevaluate your goals, Aquarius. This is a week to make sure that what you devote your energy to is aligned with your destiny.

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You can fight for something, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s your fight. Lean into your inner knowledge and wisdom. Be willing to choose what is most important to you, including the life you know in your soul you are meant to live.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Saturday, August 15

Mercury unites with Jupiter in Leo on August 15, bringing a lucky new career opportunity into your life. This is also triggered by the Eclipse Portal that opens on August 12.

There is something you’ve been working towards, but it has required immense healing for you to receive success. You have been continuing for years, devoting yourself even when it wasn’t easy and remaining committed to your healing. Now, you are finally seeing the results of your actions and the reason why you never gave up.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.