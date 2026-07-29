Your Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, July 30: The Moon Aligns With Mars

Written on Jul 29, 2026

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Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for July 30, 2026. The Aquarius Moon trines Mars in Gemini on Thursday, pushing you to act. 

Yesterday's Full Moon taught you a lot. Now, it's time to take those lessons and use them to make real progress on your goals. When the Aquarius Moon meets up with Mars in Gemini, your confidence is high, and you have the motivation to get things done. Those tasks you've been putting off suddenly seem easy, and checking things off your to-do list is a breeze. 

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, July 30, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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During the Aquarius Full Moon, you learned something important about one of your relationships. On Thursday, as the Moon aligns with Mars, you are ready to act on it.

You're finally sending the text you've avoided or starting the difficult conversation. You may have to let a relationship go, but you now understand that it's for your own good. On July 30, you're moving into the next chapter of your life, and often, that means leaving people behind. 

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Don't let the lessons go to waste, Taurus. During the Aquarius Full Moon, you received feedback having to do with your career. Thursday is all about using it.

If you recently stepped into a leadership position, you may be feeling the pressure. Don't worry, Taurus. You can handle whatever is thrown your way. On July 30, your problem-solving skills are on point. You just have to trust yourself. 

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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With Mars in your sign, you are itching to take action, Gemini. Go with it! This is not the day to sit at home, planning. July 30 is for making moves. 

The Aquarius Full Moon helped you clarify your direction and figure out your next steps. Now, it's time to get to work. Use this impulsive energy to your advantage. 

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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At times, your emotions overwhelm you, Cancer. That is not the case on July 30. As the Aquarius Moon aligns with Mars in Gemini, you experience a healthy sense of detachment. This helps you approach your goals from a more logical viewpoint. 

You also have the chance to let go of old baggage and fears you've outgrown. Suddenly, you see them for what they are: worthless. You don't want to continue carrying them along, and so, you choose not to. On Thursday, it's that simple. 

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You did a lot of thinking about your connections yesterday, Leo. You realized who was always there for you, and who was not. This is valuable information. 

On July 30, start putting yourself first. You see now that you've been investing energy in relationships that don't serve you. It's time to stop. Indulge in some self-care on Thursday and work on loving yourself

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The Full Moon on Wednesday urged you to take a break, and now you're so grateful that you did. On July 30, you feel well-rested and ready to tackle the day. That's great, because Mars in Gemini is giving you no other option. 

Thursday brings a fast-moving and motivating energy. Big things are happening now, but you don't have any problem keeping up. Focus this energy on your goals, and there's no limit to what you can achieve. 

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Yesterday was so much fun, Libra, and the good vibes don't stop on Thursday. You got to explore your creative side and embrace your inner artist. Now, you see that something you began has real legs. 

Perhaps a creative project you started on a whim can become a money-making endeavor. On July 30, you have the drive to make that happen. Of course, if you'd rather it stay a hobby than become a side hustle, that's valid, too. Either way, you're loving it!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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It's time to tackle those tasks you've been putting off, Scorpio. When the Moon aligns with Mars, you get a boost of energy that you should not let go to waste. On Thursday, it's easy to make progress on whatever you set your mind to. 

Give your space a deep clean or answer the texts you let pile up. Do the annoying chores you've been avoiding. If you're thinking about moving, start the research phase. 

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Start planning your next adventure, Sagittarius. You're a free spirit, and you are beyond ready to explore. Life has gotten quite boring, and to be honest, you're over it. 

This doesn't have to be anything expensive. Sure, you can plan an exotic getaway, but you can also visit a museum or explore the next town over. On July 30, deviate from your usual routine. Spark up a conversation with a stranger or go somewhere you've never been before. 

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Money is top of mind on Thursday, Capricorn. The Aquarius Full Moon helped you reflect on your finances. On July 30, Mars in Gemini pushes you to make the necessary changes. 

Maybe you need to tweak your budget or cancel the subscriptions you forgot you've been paying for. If you have a big purchase in mind, start saving now. Don't underestimate the impact of small adjustments. What you start now can help you achieve long-term stability. 

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Embrace spontaneity, Aquarius. Yesterday's Full Moon in your sign put you in the spotlight. You learned something about who you are and what you want long-term. 

July 30 inspires you to act like the person you want to be. Instead of doing the same old things you've always done, be flexible and try something new. Go with the flow and pursue what genuinely lights you up.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Don't be afraid to set some boundaries, Pisces. While the Aquarius Full Moon encouraged you to open up to those closest to you, that doesn't mean they deserve constant access.

You love your alone time and the way it helps you recharge. Don't give that up for anyone. Protect your energy and say no when needed. Set your limits and stick to them. 

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.

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