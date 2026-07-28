The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, July 29 Has A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The Sun is in Leo, and it's a Capricorn Moon, entering the Full Moon in Aquarius lunar phase. The collective card reading for every sign is the Two of Pentacles.

The Two of Pentacles highlights a need to balance all the things you've got to do in any given day. You have work and family obligations. You want to enjoy time with your friends but also do things for yourself. All of that feels slightly more possible when the Moon is in Aquarius. You have the strength you need to say no to anything that doesn't fit in your plans. A Leo Sun gives you the self-respect to guard your time and energy carefully. Let's find out what else this means for each sign in astrology, according to the tarot.

Daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, July 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Wands, reversed

Snap out of it, Aries; today's tarot card highlights feeling completely unmotivated. That isn't something that you usually handle very well.

However, with the Full Moon in your career sector, you do what you need to do. When thoughts about procrastination come up, you put them in their place. It's time to get things done, no matter what.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hierophant, reversed

Everyone has an opinion, but that doesn't necessarily mean you need to listen to them. The Full Moon in Aquarius activates your personal philosophy.

With The Hierophant, reversed, you are reminded to think for yourself. It's easier at times to follow the crowd, but that is not the case today. On Wednesday, it's best to follow your own path.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords, reversed

No one can tell a story better than you, Gemini. The Page of Swords, reversed, represents gossip. This can be fun if you're interested in news and bantering about popular subjects online.

You want to be very careful not to speak unkindly about people you know. It could come back to bite you. On Wednesday, the Aquarius Full Moon reminds you that secrets should always be kept in confidence.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: The Magician, reversed

Your sign is ruled by the Moon, so when it is in Aquarius, self-doubt often creeps in, specifically around a relationship. On Wednesday, the Magician, reversed, reflects a feeling of insecurity potentially affecting your career.

Today, focus on what you have succeeded in thus far. Pay attention to the compliments you receive and what others ask you about to help you see your value.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Page of Wands

The Page of Wands is a tarot card that represents creative energy. With the Sun in your sign, you feel pretty artsy and full of life right now.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Aquarius encourages you to use your imagination. Music and fun activities can help you manage stress and remember the sweeter side of life.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Chariot, reversed

Virgo, you may feel as though something is stopping you from reaching a goal. Your tarot card for Wednesday, the Chariot, reversed, symbolizes blocked progress in an area of your life.

Pay special attention to how hard you have to try to get certain things done. The resistance you experience doesn't necessarily mean you can't move forward, but it could mean you have to wait for now. Be patient.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Three of Wands

You are an intuitive zodiac sign, and on July 29, your tarot card, the Three of Wands, reminds you to look ahead. It's important for you to always be thinking about the future, especially on days when the Moon is in your sector of family.

Planning helps you to prevent problems before they start. Be a good listener today to hear what others are concerned about so you can be supportive.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Cups

The Three of Cups is about emotional harmony, and it's a beautiful card to have if you plan to spend the day with someone you love or a friend.

On Wednesday, focus on the good and aim to bring out the best in yourself and others. Show your appreciation for someone's presence in your life. When you can, diffuse tension; be the peacemaker.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Strength, reversed

Sagittarius, the Moon is in your house of finances, but your tarot card, Strength, reversed, is warning you not to overwork yourself right now. You want to try to prevent burning out.

Whatever needs to get done will happen. It doesn't all have to happen today, though. Make time for rest and balance.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Pentacles, reversed

The Moon in Aquarius helps you to self-reflect. It's time for you to look at how you can improve yourself. On Wednesday, the Page of Pentacles, reversed, is pointing to any poor decision-making that relates to finances.

Ask yourself if you are doing all that you can to prepare for your financial future. Address any overspending or habits that can be adjusted to save money and keep your stress levels down.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hermit, reversed

It's good to spend time by yourself so you can reflect and think uninterrupted. On July 29, your tarot card, the Hermit, when it is reversed, invites you to step out into the world.

But that doesn't mean you have to give up your privacy. It can mean finding time to be alone when you are spending much of your energy around others. You just have to plan it in advance.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Sometimes things don't work out the way you want them to, and that is OK. It's the universe's way of protecting you. On Wednesday, the Ten of Pentacles, reversed, shows you that long-term plans can fail.

That just means you have to figure out a new way to do it. This gives you a chance to make improvements and actually accomplish much more than you originally thought you could because now, you have the wisdom you need.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.