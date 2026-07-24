Your Horoscope Is Here For Monday, July 27: We're In For A Reality Check

Your daily horoscope is here for July 27, 2026. The Leo Sun opposes Pluto in Aquarius on Monday, bringing you a powerful reality check.

This astrological energy brings hidden tensions and unresolved issues out into the open. There's no brushing problems under the rug on July 27. The good news is that the Sun is also conjunct Jupiter in Leo, giving you the confidence to deal with whatever comes to light.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, July 27, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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An unbalanced power dynamic in your life becomes more obvious on Monday. You love working with other people, but not when they take the reins and push you to the side.

Jupiter's presence next to the Sun makes you feel more confident in confronting the situation. You're not afraid to call them out and make your voice heard. Regaining a sense of control makes you feel much better, Aries.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Things have felt a bit off at work, Taurus, even if you haven't been able to figure out exactly why. Well, that ends on July 27, when the Pluto opposition brings the truth into focus.

You find out where you really stand, even if it's a bit uncomfortable. You prefer honesty over fakeness and pretending, so this information is useful to you either way. It may help you make big decisions in your professional life in the future.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You may want to watch your words on Monday, Gemini. It's not that you're going to say something terrible. Your comments could just have more of an impact than you expect.

However, Jupiter helps you handle whatever direction your conversations go. You may find the courage to ask for something you've been wanting or to engage in a difficult conversation.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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As one of the most generous signs, you have no problems lending money to a close friend or family member when they need it. Even if they forget to pay you back, you tend to just let it go.

Not today, Cancer. You need that money for something important, so you're not anxious about asking for it back on July 27. You approach them politely, and they're more than willing to cooperate. It's a win for you!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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One of your relationships has been masquerading as something else, but on Monday, its true face is revealed. It's not necessarily a bad thing, but someone close to you shows their real motivations.

You don't have to pretend you're fine with it if you're not, Leo. Just refrain from making it about your image. You don't need an audience to prove that you're handling things well.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, you've been keeping something to yourself lately. It's not until Monday that you realize how much it's actually been draining your energy. It might help to share it with a trusted friend or write it down just for you to see.

Something else in your life asks for attention too, whether it be a work situation, a change to your routine, or an extra responsibility thrown onto your plate. Together, these things could make your day feel heavier than normal. But by the evening, you find a way to manage everything.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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On July 27, you get inspired to make some progress on a creative idea you've been rolling around in your mind. Jupiter magnifies your self-expression, so you may be feeling ready to start making a plan for this project.

Even if the "what ifs" pop up, you don't let them stop you. You know you have the resources to work through any issues, and you're happy with what you've accomplished by the end of the day.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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People start to notice you at work, Scorpio. The work you've been doing behind the scenes finally sees the light of day, and others are impressed. You had a feeling that you were on the right track, and Monday confirms it.

What happens at work could also be connected to something in your domestic life. Once you have a clearer picture of your professional life, it may give you a better sense of stability at home. You handle things, as you always do, but it's a full day.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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A close friend or a loved one reveals something deep to you on July 27, and maybe it's a little more than they intended to share. You're always happy to listen to them, and it may even change your perspective of them a little bit.

You don't mind keeping your mind open if it means getting the most honest and accurate picture. After this conversation, your relationship with this person grows stronger, and you're so grateful for it.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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On Monday, you consider your social life and how it aligns with what you truly value in life. Do you trust the people you spend your time with? Do they share similar goals and ambitions with you? If not, you may want to reconsider who you keep in your circle.

You may also have to deal with a practical problem later in the day. You're more than capable of doing both, Capricorn, but you don't have to pretend it's easy. Admitting that you need help isn't a sign of weakness. It just helps you be more productive in the end.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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You might clash with a partner or collaborator on Monday when their needs don't align with who you're becoming. You're not willing to compromise on yourself, so it may be best to go your separate ways.

The Full Moon in your sign is approaching, so you might get that tense, something-is-about-to-happen feeling. This makes it even harder to pretend that this partnership is all fine and dandy, and today you have the confidence to cut ties if necessary.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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The way you've been structuring your days hasn't really been working for you anymore, Pisces. You feel the need to switch things up, and that's exactly what you do on July 27.

You take a moment to consider what's already in your schedule and what you could potentially add or remove. You don't have to make any big changes today, but acknowledging where things aren't working in your life is a great first step.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.