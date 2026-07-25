Your Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, July 26: Give Yourself A Break Today

Your daily horoscope is here for July 26, 2026. Saturn stations retrograde on Sunday, as the North Node moves into Aquarius and the Moon rises in Capricorn.

Saturn retrograde is slowing you down, and though that can feel frustrating, it's exactly what you need. Meanwhile, the North Node in Aquarius helps you build a community and find your place in something bigger than yourself. The Capricorn Moon adds a practical and grounding energy. Let yourself take a break from your nonstop work and constant action.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, July 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturn has been moving through your sign since February, asking you to take yourself and your goals more seriously. Since then, you've been working hard to accomplish your dreams, but you've also put a lot of pressure on yourself.

As Saturn turns retrograde on July 26, this pressure begins to ease. You no longer feel like you need to sprint to the finish line. On Sunday, take a break from the constant action and create a plan to achieve what you want. Just don't be too hard on yourself.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's astrological energy brings you a long-overdue sense of relief, Taurus. You've been working yourself to the bone, but this isn't sustainable. It's time to take a break.

The Capricorn Moon helps ground you. On July 26, embrace this slower pace and give yourself permission to pause. This does not mean you are abandoning your goals. In fact, it will be easier to achieve them after you get some much-needed rest.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Take a moment to reflect on your long-term goals, Gemini. On July 26, Saturn retrograde slows you down, and this is just what you need. You may find that you've been working toward something you no longer want.

Meanwhile, the North Node is moving into Aquarius. This transit has you seeking new experiences. Perhaps you want to go back to school or plan a big trip abroad. Let yourself explore and learn new things. You may find a fresh goal that you are more passionate about.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Since February, when Saturn moved into Aries, you've been working nonstop, Cancer. Your job has been your priority, but it's left you feeling a little burnt out. As Saturn turns retrograde in your house of career on July 26, you finally get some relief.

The Capricorn Moon helps you take a break without feeling guilty. You have big goals you want to achieve, but you can't work yourself to the bone. Take time to relax on Sunday and do things you truly enjoy. It may sound counterintuitive, but this will make you more productive in the coming weeks.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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It's time for a reality check on Sunday, Leo, and you can thank Saturn for that. This retrograde asks you to slow down and reflect on your long-term goals.

Are you making choices now that align with where you want to end up? Do your dreams match who you are becoming? You may find that you've outgrown some of your goals, and that's OK. You are evolving as a person, and it's only natural that your dreams change with you.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Slow down and reassess your finances, Virgo. You've been moving nonstop since February, when Saturn first entered Aries. During this time, you may have spent more than you intended. Now, as Saturn retrograde begins, take time to adjust your budget.

July 26 is not the day to splurge or make any big purchases. Instead, create a plan to start saving. If you have a shared financial situation, give it some extra attention on Sunday.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturn retrograde brings your attention to your relationships, Libra. On July 26, it's time for some serious reflecting. Pay attention to which relationships are truly reciprocal and which only drain your energy.

It won't be easy, but you may need to cut some toxic people out of your life, or at the very least, set stronger boundaries. If you're single and looking for someone special, consider if you're approaching things the right way. Sure, dating apps are convenient, but are they attracting the kinds of people you can see as a lifelong partner?

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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You're pretty committed to your daily routine, Scorpio, but Saturn retrograde makes it hard to ignore what isn't working. Perhaps there is a bad habit you need to ditch, or you could be better managing your time.

July 26 is not about overhauling your life or becoming a completely new person. Instead, the Capricorn Moon encourages you to make one small change. This will make a bigger difference than you expect.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Pay attention to how your relationships make you feel, Sagittarius. You've been pouring yourself into a connection, but now, you're wondering if it's really built to last. You thought this relationship had a solid foundation, but on Sunday, you're not so sure.

On July 26, Saturn retrograde and the Capricorn moon work together to help you find your answer. If your relationship has legs, you get confirmation. However, you may also find that this was meant to be nothing more than a fling. Trust your instincts and let your heart lead.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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The Moon is in your sign on Sunday, Capricorn, so this day feels personal to you. You're more aware of what you need and what you've just been tolerating.

Something in your home life has been bugging you lately, and on July 26, you get the urge to take care of it. Suddenly, it is impossible to ignore. Perhaps you need to have a conversation with your roommate or resolve an issue with a family member. You know now that keeping the peace won't solve the problem, but honesty will.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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The North Node moves into your sign on Sunday, Aquarius, and this puts you in the spotlight. Right now, you are unwilling to follow other people's rules just because they say so. You are breaking free from restrictions and marching to the beat of your own drum.

You've always been a unique individual, and on July 26, you see that for the superpower it is. Embrace your authenticity and don't let anyone dim your light.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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You've had a difficult 18 months, Pisces. Since January 2025, the North Node has been in your sign, teaching you some challenging and truly exhausting lessons. On July 26, as the North Node moves into Aquarius, you enter a much more enjoyable era.

This last period taught you to let go of control and surrender to the universe. You know now that it's not up to you to fix everything, and that you don't need to be so self-critical. Now, you can take your newfound wisdom and use it to create something truly special.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.