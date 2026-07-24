Your Horoscope For Saturday, July 25: Careful, Everyone's Kinda Fired Up Today

The daily horoscope for July 25, 2026 is here for each zodiac sign. The Moon in Sagittarius forms an opposition with Mars in Gemini on Saturday, so everyone’s gonna be a little more fired up than usual.

The Moon in Sagittarius makes people really value their freedom, so you’re definitely not gonna wanna be told what to do. Unfortunately, Mars in Gemini isn’t shy about causing chaos. It’s not a bad day by any means, but each astrological sign has an area of life where they’ll be better off just being a little more cautious.

Daily horoscopes for Saturday, July 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Be prepared for things not to go exactly as planned on Saturday, Aries. I keep seeing something get derailed after a conversation with someone you happen to be around first thing in the morning, like a sibling or neighbor maybe.

What they say kinda messes up something you’ve been looking forward to. Which, yes, is annoying. But in the end it turns out to be a good thing because you end up doing something you actually enjoy a lot more.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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On July 24, you realize a financial decision you thought was settled definitely is not. Someone says something (kinda passive-aggressively, to be honest) that lets you know they’re still thinking about it.

You’re good at smoothing things over, though, Taurus. And even better at making the right money moves. Once you two get this figured out on Saturday, it won’t come up again.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The Moon is opposing Mars, which just happens to be in your sign on July 24. To me, this is a sign that someone you’re very close to doesn’t agree with something you say or do on Saturday. And they’re not gonna be shy about letting you know about it.

What you're actually arguing about probably isn't the surface issue, Gemini. Instead of aiming to win the argument, try to hear the point beneath it. The conversation goes a lot better once you slow down long enough to hear what this person is actually saying.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Something comes up on Saturday that disrupts the quiet day you were looking forward to, Cancer. Not a crisis by any means. Certainly something that you weren't expecting, though. And that just as certainly needs to be handled.

I get the feeling it’s something that you’ve known you should deal with for a while. You were kinda just hoping it would go away on its own. It’s not, sadly. July 24 is the day to finally take care of it.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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A commitment you made a while back (and then completely forgot about) gets in the way of something fun that you had planned for the day. Not only do you keep the obligation like you always do, but you actually enjoy doing it.

The good thing is there’s still time to do what you were looking forward to, too. It may not go exactly as you had planned, Leo, but you end up having a good time still.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Something happens at home on July 24 that shows you just how off your work-life balance has gotten. It’s hard for you to leave work at work, but at what cost, Virgo?

On Saturday, things come to a head in a small way. But it’s enough to make it clear you can’t be doing this anymore. That's a good start.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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A comment someone makes on Saturday makes you see something you thought you were basically 100% sure about completely differently. Since you are usually so good at seeing things from all perspectives, this throws you off a bit.

Not gonna lie, Libra, it’s gonna leave you feeling a little on edge. Which is not how you like to feel. But once you think about it a little more, you’re actually grateful to have a better understanding.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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You’ve been patiently waiting for that person who owes you some money to pay up, Scorpio. You haven’t said anything. You’ve just been observing to see how they moved around you.

On July 24, it becomes clear that it was an honest mistake. They bring it up to you, thankfully, not the other way around. It’s a good feeling, because now you know your instincts weren’t wrong about them.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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The Moon is in your sign on July 24, and Mars is pushing back against it. This typically means someone’s energy isn’t matching yours. They want something from you that you’re not really willing to give, at least not on Saturday.

Just a warning, things might be a little awkward at the beginning of the day. But it doesn’t last long as long as you make it a point to hear them out. Sometimes people just want to feel understood, Sagittarius.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Something about work is bothering you on Saturday, Capricorn. I keep seeing a work task that you didn’t have enough time to get to being on your mind.

You have a couple options, and neither of them include being annoyed by this all weekend. You can either deal with it and enjoy the rest of your day, or promise yourself you’ll deal with it first thing next time you’re at work. Either way, acknowledging it and making a plan makes you feel a lot better.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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You agreed to something that you really don’t want to do. I get the feeling that you've been saying yes to social things more than you've been saying yes to yourself lately.

Sure sounds like Leo season to me, Aquarius! Whatever you decide to do, don’t forget to leave yourself a little me time this week, ok?

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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On July 24, someone starts talking to you about work. On a Saturday. The horror! You barely even want to talk about work on actual workdays.

This gets you a little bit heated. Luckily, this person senses it right away. Just give them some help changing the subject. But try to do it nicely, Pisces!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.