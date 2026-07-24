3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again Starting On July 25, 2026

Three zodiac signs are finally starting to feel happy again on July 25, 2026. When Neptune and Pluto align, we feel as if the sadness in our lives is finally eradicated.

We tend to think we'll be sad forever, but on Saturday, we know that is not the case. During this transit, unexpected good news or a smile from a stranger renews our faith in humanity. This beats sadness every time. Finally, these astrological signs are back to being their joyful old selves.

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1. Cancer

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When Neptune aligns with Pluto on Saturday, you see something miraculous happen in your life, Cancer. Suddenly, that all-pervasive sadness that's accompanied you for years dissolves. You started to doubt this would ever happen, but finally you can leave this negativity in the past.

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You no longer have to drag around that black cloud of sorrow. Something in you snaps on July 25, and all at once, you realize that your sadness has ended. It truly feels like magic.

The most awesome thing about this is that the minute you start feeling better, everything in your life starts to brighten up for you. No more dark cloud hovering means the sun is getting in, and that lightens up your entire life. Enjoy your newfound happiness!

2. Scorpio

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The minute you feel the sadness in your life start to lift, you can't help but wonder why you kept it going as long as you did. You might not have been conscious that you were keeping it alive, Scorpio, but you certainly were.

The truth is that you are in control of your own mood. Of course, life can get you down and bad things happen all the time without your permission. But, often, being sad is a choice. On Saturday, when Neptune aligns with Pluto, you decide to be happy.

You see now that you've given enough time and energy to the sadness that seemed to define you. You are so over it. Now, you are free to move on and walk into a happy, new era. Enjoy!

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3. Pisces

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When Neptune aligns with Pluto on Saturday, you get to transform yourself, Pisces. And this time, you know exactly what you want to become: a free person. You are ready to free yourself from negativity and sadness once and for all.

Neptune is your ruling planet, and as it aligns with Pluto, you know for sure that you learned a lot from your sadness. This dark period served a purpose, and you know now that you are resilient and strong. You've also learned that sadness can be addicting. It doesn't let you go that easily.

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Still, you're on top of your game now, and that brilliant Pluto energy has you stepping up so that you can become the greatest superhero in your own story. You are entering a far happier chapter of your life, and it's really about time. Don't let sadness take over ever again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.