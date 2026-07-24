4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success When Neptune Aligns With Pluto On July 25

Four zodiac signs are attracting major financial success on July 25, 2026. This is perhaps one of the best times on earth to start a new money-making venture.

Do you know what attracts wealth? Seeing money as your friend, rather than as the root of all evil. When Neptune aligns with Pluto on Saturday, we shift our mindset and start attracting abundance. We see now that there are many ways to make money, and we are open to exploring them all.

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1. Taurus

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You're starting to see that there was a good reason why you've been living inside your head, thinking of all the ways you can make money. You worried that this was a waste of time, Taurus, but now it's paying off. It's time to act on those ideas.

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During the Neptune-Pluto alignment, you finally get out of your own head and into the world of serious money-making. Wealth is the goal, and you now know how to get there. It's on!

This transit encourages personal change. In your case, it means putting your money where your mouth is, or rather, where your mind has been. Attract that wealth. It's yours for the asking.

2. Capricorn

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You've never been afraid of money, and you've always been keenly aware that it is not the enemy. Instead, it's something that is attracted to creative energy. Fortunately, you have no shortage of that, Capricorn.

You may not always do what others expect, but that is what makes you so special. You're attracting wealth through creative efforts. When Neptune and Pluto align on Saturday, your mental acumen meets divine timing. Before you know it, you're well on your way to manifesting the financial success you desire.

3. Pisces

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It's time to go from envisioning a thing to making it a money-making reality, Pisces. This is when you step into the spotlight. You are unafraid of taking chances, and during Saturday's Neptune-Pluto alignment, you go all in.

You're a master of thinking, and you know this. Your thoughts become reality, so concepts and visions that start in your mind manifest into something truly special. Right now, you are attracting abundance, and there's no one to thank but yourself. You are fearless and nervy, and this leads to great wealth.

4. Aquarius

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Embrace your innovative nature, Aquarius. You are full of unique ideas that no one else could come up with. Yet, you've tried to follow the traditional routes of making money. On Saturday, it's time for a change.

When Neptune in Aries aligns with Pluto in your sign, follow your impulses. Perhaps you have a new creative idea you want to pursue or a business venture you've been thinking about starting. Trust your instincts during this time.

This energy is helping you attract wealth in ways that feel more true to you. You don't dream of climbing the corporate ladder, and the great news is that you don't have to. Your financial success is found in far more interesting ways.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.