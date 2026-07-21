Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With Reading For Wednesday, July 22

The daily tarot horoscope for July 22, 2026, is here for each zodiac sign. Leo season begins on Wednesday as the Sun enters this fiery sign while the Moon is in Scorpio. The card reading for everyone is the Six of Pentacles, reversed.

The Six of Pentacles tarot card is about sharing abundance with others, which is always a good thing to do! When reversed, however, it warns you not to put yourself in a tough position to help someone else. Since the Leo Sun can push you toward ego, work a little more to keep things in check.

Daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, July 22, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: The World

You have a chance to open your heart and let someone in on Wednesday as the Sun enters your house of joy. July 22 is a wonderful time for fresh starts.

The World tarot card invites you to bring closure to the past and focus on the future. As you finish the finality of Cancer season, your opportunities are abundant.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles

You are a lover, Taurus. You have a chance to show your sweet side on Wednesday, and you do so with style.

The Nine of Pentacles tarot card represents material success and how good it feels when you reach it. With the Moon in Scorpio on July 22, you're looking around you to see who you can share your happiness with.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You are always so full of life and energy. Being ruled by Mercury, you are speed in human form! Since the Moon is in your house of health on Wednesday, it's time to focus on what makes you function at your best. A balance of rest and work is important right now.

The Two of Pentacles tarot card signifies poor time management, and it might not even be due to things you did wrong, Gemini. On July 22, it's important to check how you work your schedule out.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: King of Pentacles

The King of Pentacles is about material success. With the Moon in Scorpio on Wednesday, you may struggle with guilt about it to an extent.

A part of you will wish that others could experience the same joy you have right now. On July 22, you're ready to look for new ways to share advice or give others the help that you needed during times when life was difficult.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Wands

Leo, you are so brave and bold. Sometimes, that puts you in a position of vulnerability. You often believe you can handle much more than you ought to do. That changes on July 22.

With the Scorpio Moon focusing on comfort and the Seven of Wands as your tarot card on Wednesday, it's time to set boundaries. Paying attention to what doesn't feel right will help you know which areas to navigate.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Wands

You're open and ready to talk to your loved ones about things that are on your heart. But with the Moon in Scorpio on July 22, feelings can still be hard to truly understand.

On Wednesday, the Ace of Wands invites you to define what a new beginning means to you specifically. Writing and thinking aloud can help you to get the clarity you need so you can better talk about what's on your mind with others.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

It's not hard for you to give of yourself to others, Libra. That's what you love to do. You are a giver. The Seven of Pentacles, reversed, is about impatience, which is unusual for you to feel since you understand people need time to do certain things.

You aren't typically one to rush, and you don't like to rush others either. However, on July 22, there may be another reason for urgent action. You might not understand what is happening, but try to stay true to your typical understanding self.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

With the Moon in your sign on Wednesday, Scorpio, you're ready to try new things and do what you can to get your life in order.

The Knight of Pentacles, reversed, highlights boredom and the feelings you often have when you aren't doing something new in your life. The next couple of days give you a chance to discover activities that reconnect you to the creative side of yourself.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

The Sun entering Leo on July 22 activates your adventure-seeking side. Only the Wheel of Fortune, when reversed, is a sign of negativity.

You never let negative energy stick around for too long, though. You are looking at getting some closure on Wednesday. From now on, you want your sights only on things you enjoy.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Six of Swords, reversed

Things are changing, and a part of you feels kind of glad that the Sun is leaving Cancer. You can now turn your attention away from relationships and focus on other things in your life that matter to you, involving money and shared wealth.

On Wednesday, you might still feel stuck in transition mode, though. The Six of Swords card, when reversed, signifies emotions that are still left unexpressed. July 22 is a good day for creating a vision board or doing something that helps you gain clarity about the next 30 days.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Swords

You often keep a safe distance and don't get too deep in your feels, Aquarius. But when you do let someone into your life, you do it because you really think it's special.

Feelings are so complicated. Since you have the Three of Swords as your daily tarot card on Wednesday, you might still experience a sting from a lost love. On July 22, reminiscing can be used positively, though. It's best to aim for healing.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: The Empress, reversed

The reversed Empress tarot card talks about self-neglect. It's a signal to take really good care of yourself emotionally and mentally.

You may not realize how little time you're investing in your own life, Pisces. It can feel really good, and even addicting, to help others. But, on July 22, your card of the day reminds you to set aside time for yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.