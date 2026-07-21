3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success When Leo Season Begins On July 22

When the Sun enters Leo on July 22, 2026, three zodiac signs start attracting wealth and success. It's Leo season, folks!

Our attitudes are in the right place for all good things to fall into place. Yes, including wealth and abundant living. The astrological signs benefiting most from this zodiac season come to see that, because their minds are set for the attraction of wealth, they materialize exactly what's on their minds. This is a great time to understand that so much of what we experience is in the mind. If we truly intend for great wealth to come our way, the greatest tool we have is belief. Starting on Wednesday, the Leo Sun makes that easy-peasy.

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1. Cancer

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When the Leo Sun shines down on your world, Cancer, you know that things are about to go right. If you've been planning for a big event or a successful outcome, you'll see all of this start manifesting on July 22.

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During Leo season, things like confidence and self-love rise to the surface of your life and you start to realize that you are as capable as you wish. You can do it, Cancer. And if attracting wealth is part of your agenda, then why not pour all of your belief into it? This creates a perfectly positive intention, and the results are bountiful and joyful.

2. Taurus

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For a while, distractions were keeping you from reaching your financial goal. But now that you can spot it before it arrives, Taurus, you know just how to avoid being distracted from what you know you really need to do from here on out.

You're able to focus very well during the time the Sun is in Leo. What you see when you focus on July 22 is that you're a pretty terrific person and that you should be swimming in abundance and joy. You are on the right track, mentally, for the attraction of all things good. And yes, money is involved in that kind of mindset. Get ready because something great is about to happen.

3. Leo

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Well, well. There is certainly nothing you love better than to land in good ol' Leo season. As we all enter this lovely and warm time of the year, you, Leo, get your Lion's share of the best. Literally.

In your case, you're looking at the culmination of much hard work. What it's finally bringing you is that chance to get out there and make it all happen. For pay! This is where you get to feel as if you are being valued, and highly, too. Nothing you did went unnoticed, and that kind of wealth you're able to attract on July 22 is nothing short of phenomenal.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.