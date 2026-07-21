Hard Times Are Over For 5 Zodiac Signs Once Leo Season Starts On July 22

Leo is a bold fire sign prone to making life happen in a big way. That's why hard times finally come to an end for five zodiac signs during Leo season, which lasts from July 22 to August 22, 2026.

During the Leo season, it is time to relax. Have some fun and be focused on love and romance too, since Leo rules the fifth house of love. This is our individual time to shine in our own ways. Now is the time to be your own cheerleader and take a chance on something you have thought about for a long while. Mercury joins the Sun and Jupiter on August 9, creating a Leo stellium. On August 12, a solar eclipse also falls in the sign Leo, which is a lot of Leo energy! Did I mention grandstanding and theatrical approaches often come with this much Leo?

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These astrological signs get to enjoy all the great things this zodiac season has to offer.

1. Cancer

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Jupiter is transiting your second house of money during this Leo season, along with the Sun and Mercury. This means that new opportunities can be yours if you set your mind to it, Cancer. Consider any hard times with your finances over as you start feeling better about money as well as your personal self-esteem.

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Since Leo is the natural ruler of the fifth house of love, romance is also on your mind in a big way for at least the next month. Venus’s entrance into Libra on August 6 increases your desire for companionship. You'll do what it takes to get along and stay on the same page if you have a partner.

Mars enters your sign on August 10 and remains there all the way until September 28. This begins a new 2-year Mars cycle for you, which typically means you get busier as life picks up. You feel energized and ready for anything! The Leo eclipse on August 12 makes some of the things going on in your life more obvious, getting you excited about where you are headed.

2. Aries

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With both the Sun and Jupiter transiting your fifth house once Leo season starts on July 22, hard times in relationships finally ease up. If you are single, you have every chance of meeting a significant partner at some point during this zodiac season. If you are partnered, expect things to go exceptionally well. If you have kids, you get along so well during Leo season. If you want children, this could be your time.

The fifth house also represents personal joy and creativity. We can all be creative in some way. We just all express it differently, and this is an ideal time of year for you to explore what inspires you. When Mercury enters your fifth house on August 9, this completes the trio of planets that show an easier and happier path this month. Communication becomes more important over the next month. You may learn some important news in terms of children, friends, and probably romance, too.

The solar eclipse in Leo is one of the most pleasant new moons of the year. It's like a new moon on steroids, telling you to find your joy in whatever way brings you happiness. Venus transiting through Libra this month falls in your seventh house of partners, which draws others to you and is usually a time of more peaceful interactions with others.

Mars enters Cancer on August 10, and while this isn’t the most compatible Mars sign for you, it can create some balance with all of the fire energy. Mars transiting through your fourth house of home and family sometimes represents a move or change in home base, but almost always means spending more time with family or all of the above.

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During Leo season, your actions overall are geared toward emotional security and a desire to feel connected and part of something. This is a month of joy, so don’t miss your opportunity!

3. Leo

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With both Jupiter and the Sun transiting your first house, you have a pleasant outlook and more luck than you have had in a while. You come across as magnetic and light up every room you walk into because wherever the Sun goes, the spotlight shines. And it is on you during your birthday month.

You feel more yourself than you have in a while, and the Sun in your sign makes you feel very comfortable in your own skin. Mercury transiting through your first house can fuse your communication style with your personal identity, and you may feel more youthful. Communication is important this month, especially once Venus enters Libra on August 6. This is when your everyday life becomes more pleasant. Not only is your mind on fire, but you may even fall in love with someone’s mind.

The solar eclipse falls in your first house, which rules the self, on August 12. This triggers a kind of reset of your life in some significant way, which brings hard times to an end as you leave the old you behind and step into a new version of yourself.

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4. Libra

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Wherever the Sun goes, the spotlight shines, and this month it is on your long-range ambitions. You have every opportunity to enlarge your social circle and network during Leo season, Libra. Leo is a socially oriented sign and all about our social life and fun. This is a good opportunity if you make the most of it, and a very expansive month when hard times are pretty much over.

Venus enters your first house on August 6, where it remains until September 10. Venus only transits through your first house once a year, making this an extra special time as Venus draws others to you. You're more magnetic. This is when you look and feel your best.

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Jupiter in Leo is transiting your 11th house of hopes and wishes. This is also the house that rules friends and organizations, which creates a powerful period of social expansion and financial gain. Not to mention the fulfillment of wishes. Mercury also transits your 11th house starting on August 9, which means your focus and attention is on friendships and networking. You have a better-than-average chance of accomplishing what you want.

The solar eclipse on the 12th also falls in Leo. Eclipses can bring things into our life or take things out if they are not meant to be permanent, opening the door for something better.

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5. Gemini

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Three planets in Leo transit your third house during this Leo season. This is the part of your chart that rules ideas and daily comings and goings, especially around town. Spending more time with immediate family (or those like immediate family) is highly likely. With the Sun in this house until August 22, you have some big ideas and feel more mentally agile and tuned in, so you can do a lot of sharing ideas and communicating with others.

This month, Venus transits through your fifth house, which rules love and friends. It's the house connected with fun and pleasure, so you feel more inclined to relax and enjoy time with friends or a love interest. With Mercury also in Leo, your ideas expand and you'll likely make some large gestures toward others. You won’t do or approach anything in a small way this month, that's for sure.

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Wherever Jupiter goes, your luck lies. This means your mind and environment are all subject to expansion along with your thinking. This is a great placement for anyone who writes or speaks as part of a career or personal interest. You experience a new thirst for learning and your relationships improve with siblings or immediate family. Also co-workers and people who live in your area. You eel more social and positive, so make the most of it!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.