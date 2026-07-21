3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Hopeful Again Starting On Wednesday, July 22

Three zodiac signs feel very hopeful on July 22, 2026, and for good reason. Chiron direct in Taurus is changing their mindset for the better.

Sometimes, healing takes such a long time that we start to get used to the pain and just accept that it's never going to go away. And then there's days like Wednesday. Because we've got Chiron direct here to speed up the healing process, we find that hope is back and that we're willing to believe in it once again. This is not only an amazing condition, but almost feels like the very stuff of magic, as we seriously needed a break from the negativity.

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That break shows up as the kind of hope that proves to these astrological signs that there's a great future ahead and we want to be a part of it.

1. Aries

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You've opened the mental gates to hope and happiness. Mainly because during Chiron direct, you don't feel held back by your old assumptions. This means that you used to believe things were a certain way and somehow, you got stuck there.

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Slowly but surely, you're realizing that by not wanting to change, you actually stifle your own progress. Opening your mind to change on July 22 and doing things a different way is what suddenly implants into your head the idea of hope. This is your life, Aries. It's time to start living it!

2. Libra

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What's kept you from experiencing hope in your life has all to do with the fact that you never reconciled with a certain person. Finding closure isn't always easy, but with this person, it's actually necessary. Luckily, because of Chiron direct, you're able to feel less intimidated by the idea of confrontation on Wednesday.

On July 22, you're more into the concept of getting what hurts out of the way. And, you do it, Libra. You get the job done. Once you and this other person iron out your differences, you needn't have them weigh down upon your life anymore. You can return to being your old self again, and that's where hope enters in a big way.

3. Sagittarius

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The one thing that really rubs you the wrong way is when you feel you have to play by the rules. Especially if those rules don't even really apply to you. And when life has you accepting what you don't want to accept, you start losing hope. Happily, Chiron direct has the power to drag you out of that rut and back into first position on Wednesday.

This is where you, Sagittarius, are able to once again take up the mantle of being your true self. Not caring about trying to make everyone else happy and instead focusing on yourself awakens in you all the hope you can possibly muster up. You are now healed from the drag of other people's expectations. Be yourself on July 22 and let hope lead the way.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.