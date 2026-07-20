The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, July 21 Has A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for July 21, 2026, is here for your zodiac sign. The Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is in Libra, entering Scorpio. Tuesday's card reading for everyone is the Sun, a signal of what's to come.

The Sun is one of the most positive tarot cards you can get. We need this bright light in our lives right now as the Moon enters the sign of its fall: Scorpio. Scorpio energy can feel dark and heavy, just as things tend to do when change is around the corner. As the Sun completes its last day in Cancer, it's time to reflect. Review and see what shadow work needs to be done before Leo season starts tomorrow.

Daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, July 21, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Six of Swords, reversed

The Scorpio Moon activates your house of secrets on Tuesday, which can help you see your darker side. This is the time for you to work on areas you know need more attention.

The Six of Swords, when reversed, speaks to stubbornness and a willingness to change. Ask yourself if that is you. You may find a little honesty helps you to push through a difficult part of your life that holds you back in the future.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: Justice, reversed

It's not easy to say you are sorry, Taurus. But sometimes you have to. The Justice tarot card, when reversed, symbolizes an act of unfairness, typically one with a person you're committed to.

While the Moon is in your sector of relationships, it's the perfect time to talk openly with your significant other to see if anything you've done may have made them feel bad. July 21 is a really great day to make amends. You can do it!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: The Hanged Man

You don't want to spend your life waiting around for other people to make decisions, Gemini. The Hanged Man can feel like a harsh tarot card to have because it signals that you are getting to this point where you're almost complacent.

You need to take an action to avoid falling into the comfort trap. On Tuesday, do one thing that is uncomfortable for you but that you know will help you get beyond this point.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Death

The saddest thing in the world is a relationship losing its closeness. You really had high hopes for a partnership. But lately, things feel less hopeful. The Moon in Scorpio indicates you feeling concerned that your partnership isn't working out the way you wanted.

July 21 isn't a day to sit around and wish that things could be different. The Death tarot card is a positive indicator that what once was will be found again. It's an opportunity for you to create a new beginning.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: The High Priestess, reversed

Every once in a while, it's good to be detached from your intuition. Your tarot card for July 21, the High Priestess reversed, gives you a chance to really get out of your head for a bit.

You want to think about the logical side of a matter. Sometimes intuition can be a little bit too much, so you want to focus on the facts.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Pentacles

You have to be a little more patient than usual on Tuesday. Anything worthwhile requires time, Virgo. You may feel you need to push a little harder than usual when communicating with others.

Being assertive has its place. The Seven of Pentacles reminds you to think ahead on July 21. The future is always in front of you, so give yourself time. You don't have to rush everything.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: The Moon, reversed

It's amazing how many fears come up when you think about money and the future, Libra. With the Moon in your house of finances and it as your tarot card in reverse, July 21 is a day for confronting worry.

Ask yourself if problems center around economics. If the answer is yes, try to see what you need and how you can make your situation more secure. It may not necessarily mean more work itself, but the way that you manage what you get.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Cups

With the Eight of Cups as your tarot card for the day, July 21 is an emotional day for you. You may even have a few teary moments. With the Moon in your sign, you are very aware of yourself.

Tuesday can help you practice owning your power. If you have been feeling everything but empowered lately, this is a great time for healing and personal growth.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

The Ten of Pentacles, reversed, often represents family expenses. Someone in your life may struggle with finances right now and need your help. It can be hard to know whether their situation is due to active irresponsibility or genuine need.

On Tuesday, you may struggle with what to do and how best to help. Important to maintain a non-gentle demeanor while also getting to the heart of the matter.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Hermit, reversed

The reversed Hermit symbolizes someone distancing themselves due to a new relationship forming with themselves. July 21 is a very sensitive day, Capricorn.

A person's life often changes after reflection. See if this person is more open and receptive. You can ask lots of questions and explore what they have learned.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Wands

A creative period in your life opens up for you on July 21, Aquarius. You get a lot of ideas and sparks insight. Some of these you may not even want to try, but they are fun to think about for a little while.

The Three of Wands is an extremely happy and adventurous card that invites you to listen to your heart and explore what your soul is trying to tell you through your inner child.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: The Chariot, reversed

It's time to let go rather than stick with your original plan. On July 21, the Chariot, when it is reversed, encourages you to let go.

Letting go can be a wonderful way to start over and become much more successful than you originally thought. Consider your options, especially if you feel a little stuck. You may find a path into something better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.