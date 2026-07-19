6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Financial Success On July 21, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and financial success on July 21, 2026. Tuesday is a Fire Monkey Remove Day during the Fire Horse year and Wood Sheep month.

Yes, Remove Days clear things away, but that's actually what makes 'em lucky. The quick-thinking Fire Monkey helps you stop entertaining what's been seriously wasting your time. These animal signs are first in line for that luck today and it’s gonna get good.

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1. Monkey

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You're about to stop talking yourself out of something that could actually be good for you. Every time someone suggests you go after something bigger, you find a reason why now isn't the right time. Tuesday feels different. Instead of immediately listing all the reasons they're wrong, you pause.

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That's the whole turning point. The lucky version of your life starts the moment you stop assuming everybody else deserves the opportunity more than you do. It’s your time. Go for it.

2. Rat

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July 21 feels like the day something goes right for you financially. Whatever it is, the biggest win isn't the money itself. It's the feeling that you don't have to live with that constant knot in your stomach anymore.

You finally start believing you're going to be OK. And you know what, Rat? You actually are this time. Trust. Your hardships are finally coming to an end.

3. Ox

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Someone is about to make your life a heck of a lot easier and they're not gonna ask for anything in return. It’s a little thing that almost seems too good to be true, but don't brush it off as just luck. This is exactly how Remove Days work.

One simple conversation on Tuesday eliminates a problem that's been costing you more time than you realized. Better days are ahead, Ox! Whew.

4. Rooster

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You've been saying yes to things out of guilt, Rooster. For some reason you've done so many favors and taken on responsibilities that should never have been on your plate in the first place. On Tuesday you finally say no.

It only feels awkward for about 30 seconds and then you realize how much energy and even money you've been giving away simply because you didn't want to disappoint people. Protecting your own bandwidth turns out to be surprisingly profitable. Good for you.

5. Snake

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I keep feeling like you're about to notice a pattern with a person or situation that you won’t be able unsee. Someone's been seriously taking advantage of your kindness.

By Tuesday afternoon, it'll finally be obvious enough that you stop falling for it. That's the kind of financial luck nobody talks about. Starting on July 21 you get to keep more of what belongs to you because you stop giving away your power. Finally.

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6. Pig

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You know that thing you've been saving for someday? Maybe it’s an outfit or that thing still in the package because it’s too nice to use for a regular day. Tuesday reminds you that someday never shows up unless you finally decide it's today.

As soon as you start enjoying what you've already built instead of acting like you have to earn every little pleasure, you don't feel constantly behind anymore. That's the kind of abundance that has a way of attracting even more good things. Luck is on your side now!

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.