Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, July 21

Luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs when Jupiter aligns with Uranus on July 21, 2026.

Sometimes it's hard to imagine things getting better, especially when so many things have turned sour for so many over the last few months. But on Tuesday, we get to see for ourselves that no matter how bleak we feel things are, change and opportunity are always right around the corner for us.

So, just when we thought we couldn't get ourselves out of the muck and mire of a particular situation, three astrological signs rise above it all to become active players in the turning of their fortune.

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1. Gemini

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On July 21, you get that chance once again to know that true luck is really all about one's own attitude. If yours is positive and you believe in yourself, you can absolutely change your fortune from bleak to fabulous.

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It's all because when Jupiter aligns with Uranus, you get a second chance to see things a different way. Only last week you were down in the dumps. But because you're YOU, Gemini, you give yourself a second chance on Tuesday.

Attitude is important for everyone, but even more so for you because you can swing back and forth very easily. During this transit, you decide to go for the positive and it totally works!

2. Scorpio

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Just in case you've been down in the dumps, you will be happy to know that when Jupiter aligns with Uranus on July 21, your luck takes a turn for the much better, Scorpio.

Things are moving and grooving in your life on Tuesday. You may be used to doubting the little successes here and there, however, this is not the time for doubt. What's going on for you today deserves your undivided attention.

It's in the now moment that everything in your life is seriously changing for the better. You are walking into an immensely fortunate and lucky time in your life. Enjoy it.

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3. Aquarius

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Luck makes a full turn for you on Tuesday, Aquarius. You'll see how this shows up in friendships and in professional relationships. With the power of good communication, you'll see how much is about to change.

When Jupiter aligns with Uranus on July 21, you're in the right place at the right time. This means you need to open that mouth of yours and say what's on your mind. No talking yourself out of it!

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If you feel you've been stuck, then it's time to unstick yourself and experience the good luck that's about to hit, big time. Forget the past, it's done and over with. The time for you is NOW, so get to it. You deserve it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.