Hardships Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, July 21

Hardships seem to come to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Today is a Fire Monkey Remove Day, during the Wood Sheep month pillar and the Fire Horse year pillar.

Today's difficulty centers on removing disruptions that attack your life's energy flow. Fire is a purifying element in Chinese astrology. It requires a significant amount of energy for you to accomplish important things. The goal is to take back control when life disorients you or is downright hazardous.

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Combining Monkey's curiosity with a detached, determined energy that comes from Goat and Horse, your path to success looks promising. This entire month of July centers on opening new doors to social connections and preparing for the future. Four animal signs figure out exactly what they need to do to stop tough times from sticking around any longer.

1. Dragon

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Dragon, the Year of the Fire Horse, is actually a really good time for you because it allows you to create the life you want to live and rebuild any areas that have been hurting from past decisions you've made. However, with the month in Goat (a.k.a. Sheep), the pillar energy is a little tense.

This is where Fire Monkey Remove energy works nicely. If you feel like something just isn't right in your body or there's been a nagging sense that you've been ignoring, this is the time to investigate. You can schedule a doctor's appointment or a long overdue dental visit. You can plan your upcoming cosmetic procedures today or just take a good long walk. The point is to remove worry and get the answers you need by focusing on your health.

2. Snake

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Your hardships are over when you are social and planning a lot of activities today. Snake, Monkey energy is perfect for your personality on Tuesday. This is the best time for you to get together with friends that you want to know more intimately. Plan board games and watch mystery movies. You're ready to tackle any sense of loneliness you've been feeling.

If you've wondered what happened to a particular person, they might call you up. Even though it's been a long time since you've talked, things feel like they never ended. This is the perfect day to close the gap in broken relationships.

3. Monkey

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On July 21, the day's pillar energy is in your sign with Fire. This gives you more energy to take your curiosities and see where they lead. You might see something over and over online and in real-life because it's been on your mind. Now, you are ready to test it out because curious investigation is Monkey energy at its finest!

Be ready to take notes, especially if you have a friend who's always inspiring you. They spark some imaginative idea, but don't sit on them. If you act quickly, you won't forget about it tomorrow. Fortunately, you won't let that happen because you're making moves. One small step at a time. There can be no hardships when you are in pursuit of your dreams. Right now, you just have time for inspiration and hope.

4. Goat

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It's really hard not to feel excited about your potential throughout July. But on Tuesday, you feel especially joyful because you are confident. Everything inspires you. You wake up in a good mood; you might even miss the alarm because you got up before.

Things you do with coworkers or friends give you added energy. You look at problems with rose-colored glasses. They are just blips on your radar and opportunities in the rough. Nothing truly gets you down right now because you're too invested in what each moment has to offer. The hardships that used to feel daunting are now small, and that is exactly the mindset shift you've been looking for.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.