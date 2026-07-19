Weekly Love Horoscopes For July 20 - 26 — Mercury Retrograde Is (Finally!) Over

The weekly love horoscope for July 20 - 26, 2026 is here. Every zodiac sign (and relationship) benefits from the Sun entering Leo on July 22, when we can expect our focus to change to romance and fun. Leo season is really the most magical time of the year, as Leo is all about making grand gestures. This is the time we want to shine and be our own cheerleader while approaching relationships in a more confident manner.

On July 23, Mercury retrograde ends. Even though Mercury is direct, we are not totally out of the woods yet until it passes its station on August 6. During this time, things can change once again or new information can come to light that changes something, so take nothing for granted. On July 26, Saturn turns retrograde. Over the next five months, we get new information or find a solution to a problem that has been plaguing us or our relationship. The Sun also opposes Pluto on Sunday, making this an even more significant day. Sun-Pluto aspects lean toward intense power struggles, so this is a good day to avoid contentious issues and keep things light.

Weekly love horoscopes for July 20 - 26, 2026:

Aries

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It's kinda a long week for you, Aries. But on July 24, things start coming together much more easily for you. This is a perfect day to go out or talk about future plans with your partner.

Jupiter is opposing Pluto from your fifth house of love at the end of the week. This aspect is very powerful on Sunday, so it's best to avoid contentious issues because a power struggle could easily occur if you aren’t aware of the energy.

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Taurus

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Venus in Virgo is transiting your fifth house of love, amping up opportunities for romance this week.

Mercury’s direct station may cause communication problems or miscommunication mid-week, Taurus. It's important to steer clear of anything that could cause a power struggle on Sunday.

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Gemini

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Be aware of miscommunication or power struggles on Monday with the moon’s harsh aspects from your fifth house, Gemini.

Friday is a beautiful day for communication or getting together with someone special. By the weekend, the Sun’s alignment with Neptune indicates a highly romantic time. Take advantage of it!

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Cancer

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The Sun enters Leo, or your second house on July 22. This house rules money but also self-esteem, and the Sun in this house can give you a boost and make you feel more confident.

Since Leo rules the fifth house, your focus turns to love and romance over the next month, Cancer. Watch for power struggles over intimacy or money on the 26th.

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Leo

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Jupiter is in your sign for the next year, Leo, which is typically a very positive transit. For the most part, it will be. This week, however, the Sun conjuncts Jupiter and opposes Pluto in your seventh house of partners over the weekend.

This relates to power struggles, Leo. Or perhaps you find something out about a love interest that doesn’t bode well. This could also relate to control as you or a partner could try to dominate the relationship. This weekend, do your very best not to take things personally.

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Virgo

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Venus is transiting your first house, Virgo. This is typically the time of year you look and feel your best.

Midweek, you experience some communication issues, so watch for this. Friday is your best day and a great time to go out or have a positive conversation with a love interest about the future.

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Libra

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With Saturn turning retrograde on Sunday, by the end of the week, you may start reconsidering a current relationship if it isn’t working out. Otherwise, you're focused on resolving an old problem.

The weekend could turn a little dramatic with the Sun-Jupiter opposing Pluto in your fifth house of love. Watch out for surprising revelations or power struggles on Sunday, Libra.

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Scorpio

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Venus in Virgo is a compatible sign for you, Scorpio. If you are single, you have a very good chance of meeting someone new. You could reconnect with someone from the past or consider a trip to meet someone this week as well.

If you have a relationship, avoid trying to control the situation or demanding something untenable this week.

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Sagittarius

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With Saturn turning retrograde in your fifth house this week, you may reconsider a current relationship or try to resolve any issues that are holding you back, depending on how strong the relationship is.

A power struggle could arise concerning someone who lives a little far from you, Sagittarius. Clear and open communication can go a long way toward resolving problems.

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Capricorn

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Mercury stations in your partnership sector this week. During this time, you or someone else could make a change, or there could be communication issues.

Intimacy is a theme this week, one way or another. On Sunday, there could be an issue or a power struggle if you aren’t careful, especially if you share resources.

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Aquarius

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Jupiter is opposing Pluto from your seventh house of partnerships this week. This could lead to issues over control, and it's likely that some secrets are exposed over the weekend.

The Sun’s opposition to Pluto on Sunday will set this aspect off, Aquarius, so this is a day to be mindful of how you speak and relate to a love interest.

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Pisces

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Venus is transiting your seventh house of partners this week, so for the most part, it should be pleasant. Just watch for communication issues mid-week when Mercury turns direct in your fifth house of love.

You could feel a coldness over the weekend, Pisces. But unless there is a real problem, don’t assume the problem is your relationship. Don’t delve into deep or painful issues, as it is doubtful this would help at this time. Let any negative energy go and keep it light.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.